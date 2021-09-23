50 years on, NACA still delivers for Indigenous community in Flagstaff

She may not have been there at the start, when the fledgling NACA took up a tiny residence in what now is Wheeler Park, but she goes way back.

Gishie currently serves as NACA’s economic development program manager, but she also has been at various times, under the nonprofit’s auspices, an adult-education instructional aide, Indian Child Welfare worker, a social worker and counselor, ran parenting classes and facilitated talking circles and, yes, overseeing the post-move program for relocatees, that same group for which she once offered up her home.

As expected, Gishie is proud of NACA’s growth and staying power over five decades, and though she acknowledges that, as with nearly all nonprofits, there have been setbacks and growing pains through the years, she foresees NACA continuing its role as a full-service resource not just for Indigenous people but the community at large.

“When I came to NACA, we had seven different programs,” said Gishie, who in her spare time serves on the Flagstaff Unified School District board. “One of the best things I saw when I first joined NACA was seeing the building we’re in on Steves Boulevard being opened up a section at a time with new program. You could actually see, physically, how we were growing. That was so exciting to see, developing programs on the reservation and off.”