50 years on, NACA still delivers for Indigenous community in Flagstaff

Half a century hence, stories from the early days of the Native Americans for Community Action group now seem so quaint and analog, tales of a plucky nonprofit scraping and scrimping to survive. Now that NACA is an established force in Flagstaff, celebrating its 50th anniversary with an open house today, these anecdotes can be retold with a certain nostalgia.
Take the tale from the late 1980s, the ingenious plan Dorothy Denetsosie Gishie had to angle her way into the organization, which now has been part of her life for more than three decades.
Back then, Gishie and her then-husband were recent “relocatees,” Navajo residents forced from their reservation home in the Hopi partition land dispute that displaced thousands and prompted NACA to form a special committee and services to help ease the economic and cultural transition of those affected.
Only problem was, NACA was having trouble finding a centrally located meeting place for the relocatees. Gishie had an idea.
“I offered my home,” she said, smiling shyly. “Of course, my ulterior motive was to get my foot into NACA’s door.”
That she did. Gishie, then only a few years out of Brigham Young University and working for the Navajo Nation in Leupp, was hired by NACA not long thereafter. And she’s worked there ever since, in a variety of capacities, everything save the organization’s health center. As the longest serving current NACA employee, she is positioned to reflect on NACA and its place in the greater Flagstaff area, to take the long view and cast judgment on the past and future.
She may not have been there at the start, when the fledgling NACA took up a tiny residence in what now is Wheeler Park, but she goes way back.
Gishie currently serves as NACA’s economic development program manager, but she also has been at various times, under the nonprofit’s auspices, an adult-education instructional aide, Indian Child Welfare worker, a social worker and counselor, ran parenting classes and facilitated talking circles and, yes, overseeing the post-move program for relocatees, that same group for which she once offered up her home.
As expected, Gishie is proud of NACA’s growth and staying power over five decades, and though she acknowledges that, as with nearly all nonprofits, there have been setbacks and growing pains through the years, she foresees NACA continuing its role as a full-service resource not just for Indigenous people but the community at large.
“When I came to NACA, we had seven different programs,” said Gishie, who in her spare time serves on the Flagstaff Unified School District board. “One of the best things I saw when I first joined NACA was seeing the building we’re in on Steves Boulevard being opened up a section at a time with new program. You could actually see, physically, how we were growing. That was so exciting to see, developing programs on the reservation and off.”
And yet, there have been challenges. NACA’s board and executive leadership has at times lacked continuity, even if the bulk of the nonprofit’s workforce was in it for the long haul.
“I’ve been through at least 25 to 30 CEOs in my time,” Gishie said. “There were some people served six months or a year. That was hard.”
She was quick to add that the services NACA provided never suffered.
“We’ve survived,” she said, “and that’s one of the good things about the organization. The people we’ve hired have always been very passionate about the programs they’ve been hired for. There may have been turmoil either at the board level or CEO level, but the programs continued to progress. That’s because of the colleagues that we have, the boots on the ground.”
Jeff Axtell, NACA's current CEO, calls Gishie "a constant resource for the Indigenous artists and people of Flagstaff and northern Arizona" and added that "Dorothy is dedicated to the NACA mission and serves her community very well, recently becoming elected to the FUSD school board so she could represent the Indigenous values and students of Flagstaff."
Taking shape and tackling taxes
Among the positive changes Gishie has seen was the founding of NACA’s expansion in 1991 to offer a Family Health Center and Wellness Center on Cedar Avenue — the first federal urban Indian health center in northern Arizona. All told, NACA offers an array of programs, from basic medical coverage such as family planning and pediatric vaccinations to diabetes prevention and mental health counseling.
In fact, there is hardly any area of Native American life — and, in recent years, open to Hispanic and Anglo low-income residents, as well — that NACA does not address. The organization hosts domestic violence programs, addiction recovery, nutritional plans, exercise and wellness classes, as well as individualized help for those needing assistance coping with the transition to nonreservation life.
For many years, Gishie served as a conduit for “relocatees” like herself and her family. It was difficult in the early days, when scores of families were forced to adopt a lifestyle and live in a culture to which they were not accustomed.
“A lot of our relocatees moved here to Flagstaff,” she said. “These are families that never had to pay or monthly electricity and taxes before (on the reservation). Post-move, (NACA) helped them and gave them support how to do basic things — monthly payments, utilities, telephone, where to register children for school.
“A big thing back then was helping with property taxes, that yearly payment. For some it was a lot, so teaching people how to save every month so they don’t have to come up with a thousand dollars within a month’s period. We taught how to build up an account and not use that account. We encouraged them not to take out loans on homes. We saw vehicle dealerships taking advantage of them, having them put up their homes as collateral. A lot of our people lost their homes that way. It was important work.”
As, too, was Gishie’s six-year stretch as a NACA social worker. Case management was rewarding, she said, but weighed heavily on her. In the time since, Gishie has found it rewarding to serve as NACA’s economic development program manager, helping Native American entrepreneurs and others establish themselves in the business sector.
NACA’s biggest economic initiative, which Gishie runs, is the Native American arts and crafts vending project at the Oak Creek Overlook on Highway 89A between Flagstaff and Sedona. It is a collaboration between NACA and the U.S. Forest Service, and what began relatively small in 1988 (125 vendors) swelled to 380 vendors under Gishie in pre-COVID times and now stands at 280 vendors.
“It started under a grant; one of the only programs of its kind in the U.S.,” Gishie said. “It was year-to-year (lease) for a long time, but now we’ve got a 20-year lease.”
She also hinted that NACA’s vendor program might expand to other sites beyond the Overlook. That is only one of the expansion plans the organization is working on. By the end of next month, the main office will move from Steves Boulevard to Cedar Avenue, uniting it with the health and wellness center.
It will be a spacious, expansive, one-stop venue for NACA’s clients — even more convenient than meeting at Gishie’s house.