4FRI fumble: Forest Service cancels phase 2 contract to start over

According to the Forest Service, the decision to cancel the contract was made after officials decided the current contract didn’t sufficiently meet the needs of industry partners, making it too risky to be successful.

In its most recent form, the contract included 520,000 acres that a company would be brought on to thin. But the Forest Service could not give companies the necessary assurances that they would be supported should something occur that reduced the total number of acres.

For example, if a forest fire destroyed a portion of those acres, there appears to have been little in the contract that would stop the company involved from being left holding the bag.

Worsley said a contract that would involve huge investments in new infrastructure on the part of industry partners, without the knowledge that the Forest Service would cover the cost if disaster struck or funding ran out, was the big issue.

But Worsley said it shouldn’t have taken this long before the Forest Service knew whether could make those guarantees.