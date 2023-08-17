In the next few weeks, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) begins a six-month fuels project southwest of Flagstaff near Equestrian Estates.

Officials say the work will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, protect nearby communities, improve forest health and safeguard watersheds.

Starting the week of Aug. 28, work starts on the 441-acre Woody Project located on State Trust lands.

Crews have already been marking trees to identify which ones should be cut.

Heavy machinery, including harvesters and skidders, will be used to conduct the project work.

Officials say the Woody Project is one of many fuels-reduction projects that fit within DFFM and the U.S. Forest Service’s strategic plans to safeguard the greater Flagstaff community.

Contractors will haul off all logging slash from within the project area. Woody Mountain Road and Purple Sage Trail are the two main haul routes for the project. While there are no planned road closures, residents within Equestrian Estates and adjacent communities should be mindful of heavy equipment working in the area and traveling along the roads.

The project is expected to be completed by February 2024.