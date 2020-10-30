400 turn out for Vice President Pence in Flagstaff days before contentious election

“In our first three years, we made America great again. And then 2020 arrived and the coronavirus struck from China,” Pence said. “And we're just a short time way from when we will have the first safe coronavirus vaccine in the world with 10s of millions of doses for the American people.”

Pence admitted the number of new COVID-19 cases are raising across the country and in Arizona, but said the administration is going to “continue to move heaven and earth to make sure” healthcare providers have what they need to treat the virus.

The visit by Pence was proceeded by an open letter sent to the vice president and signed by 44 Arizona doctors including some from Flagstaff.

In the letter, the physicians requested the vice president to cancel his planned rallies in Flagstaff and Tucson as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state spike.

On Friday, the state saw 1,565 additional cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths caused by the virus. That brings the number of Arizona residents killed by the virus to a total of 5,934.

The doctors pointed to evidence that recent Trump campaign rallies, many of which flout social distancing practices and the wearing of masks, are followed by county level increases in new case numbers.