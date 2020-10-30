400 turn out for Vice President Mike Pence days before contentious election

“Air Force Two, Flagstaff tower, you’re clear to land. Welcome to Arizona; let’s make America great again.”
That was the recording that blared over the crowed as Air Force 2, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, landed at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport Friday.
Just four days before Election Day, about 400 people turned out from around northern Arizona to attend the rally hosted by Weisman Aviation.
Supporters of the president cheered as Pence jogged across the tarmac and up to the podium to speak.
“Over the next four days, if you come across anybody in Flagstaff or neighbors or friends in Arizona, I want you to tell them this: ‘You know, I was out at the airport and I ran into Mike Pence and he said, if you're undecided, I just want to ask you one question,'” Pence told supporters. “’Who do you really think will bring the American economy all the way back? A career politician who spent 47 years raising taxes, growing the government and waving the white flag on international trade? Or a proven job creator who's driving the fastest economic recovery in history.’”
Throughout the event, Republican speakers from Gov. Doug Ducey and Martha McSally to state candidates such as Walt Blackman and Wendy Rogers emphasized the importance of coming out to vote and characterized their democratic opponents as “far-left radicals.”
The vice president also praised Ducey, calling him one of the best governors in the country.
Compared to other recent events the Trump Campaign has hosted in Arizona, Pence kept his remarks mostly focused on policy issues. While Donald Trump Jr., and even President Donald Trump himself, have railed against the family members of former Vice President Joe Biden and promoted conspiracy theories, Pence put more focus on the economy, energy policy and immigration.
And Pence defended the administration’s efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a virtual press briefing proceeding the vice president’s visit, local Democratic officials slammed the administration for allegedly ignoring the pandemic and the widespread economic suffering it has caused in Coconino County.
“Trump’s failure to address this pandemic has hurt, not just health-wise, but economically Arizona and the United States,” said Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar. “Small businesses have been hit the hardest by this pandemic. Small businesses are having to decide whether they keep their doors open or if they have to close to feed their own family. The economic fallout from this pandemic is going to continue. We deserve better.”
But during the rally, Pence pointed to recent GDP numbers that showed significant economic growth in third quarter of this year and addressed the travel ban put in place early on between China and the United States as evidence that the administration has been responsive to the crisis.
“In our first three years, we made America great again. And then 2020 arrived and the coronavirus struck from China,” Pence said. “And we're just a short time way from when we will have the first safe coronavirus vaccine in the world with 10s of millions of doses for the American people.”
Support Local Journalism
Pence admitted the number of new COVID-19 cases are raising across the country and in Arizona, but said the administration is going to “continue to move heaven and earth to make sure” healthcare providers have what they need to treat the virus.
The visit by Pence was proceeded by an open letter sent to the vice president and signed by 44 Arizona doctors including some from Flagstaff.
In the letter, the physicians requested the vice president to cancel his planned rallies in Flagstaff and Tucson as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state spike.
On Friday, the state saw 1,565 additional cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths caused by the virus. That brings the number of Arizona residents killed by the virus to a total of 5,934.
The doctors pointed to evidence that recent Trump campaign rallies, many of which flout social distancing practices and the wearing of masks, are followed by county level increases in new case numbers.
Just recently, several of Pence’s own aids tested positive for the coronavirus. Normally, coming in close contact with a positive case would mean at least 14 days of quarantining, but Pence has continued to travel across the country holding rallies, events that have been characterized by the administration as “essential work.”
Despite the vice president’s praise of Gov. Ducey, it was clear not everyone felt the same.
In fact, two attendees were removed from the event just before the Pence spoke for what appeared to be their opposition to the Arizona governor.
While based off their regalia, the couple appeared to be fervent supporters of the president and they had no love for Ducey -- and made that fact known. But soon after their booing, they were escorted out by event organizers and a Flagstaff police officer.
The Trump campaign has been extremely active in Arizona this election cycle, including making several stops in northern Arizona. In addition to the president himself, who spoke in Goodyear and Bullhead City this week and at Prescott in the week prior, there have also been visits by the president’s eldest son to Williams among other numerous smaller events.
The activity highlights just how concerned Republicans are that Arizona could flip to the Democrats.
According to the website 538, which tracks and analyzes polling data, Biden continues to be favored in Arizona, if only by about three points.
And Candidate Tiffany Shedd, who is hoping to unseat Rep. Tom O’Halleran, underscored the importance of Arizona in determining the race.
“The road to the White House, the road to keeping the Senate and the road to taking back the House runs through Arizona 1,” Shedd told the crowd.
After a long period of campaigning primarily through virtual events, Biden and Senator Kamala Harris have made several recent stops in Arizona. Indeed, Harris was in Phoenix and Tucson on Wednesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.