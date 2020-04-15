$361,200 granted to support COVID-19 immediate relief needs in northern Arizona

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff and its collaborating partners have granted $361,200 to 14 regional nonprofit organizations providing immediate relief during the crisis, according to a press release. Funding has been distributed from the Flagstaff/Northern AZ COVID-19 Community Response Fund, ACF’s statewide COVID-19 fund, as well as the generous support of Forest Highlands Foundation and other collaborating partners of ACF of Flagstaff.

Nonprofit organizations who have received immediate relief grant funding to-date include:

Catholic Charities

Conservation Conservancy

Flagstaff EcoRanch

Flagstaff Family Food Center

Flagstaff Shelter Services

Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona

Northland Hospice & Palliative Care

Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center

Quality Connections

Red Feather Development

Rez Refuge Ministries

The Hopi Foundation

Tohdenasshai Committee Against Family Abuse

Willow Bend Environmental Center

The initial focus for the fund is to meet the immediate, basic needs of the most vulnerable populations. Subsequent grant considerations will extend to long-term recovery for nonprofit organizations impacted by loss of revenue.