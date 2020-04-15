$361,200 granted to support COVID-19 immediate relief needs in northern Arizona

The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff and its collaborating partners have granted $361,200 to 14 regional nonprofit organizations providing immediate relief during the crisis, according to a press release. Funding has been distributed from the Flagstaff/Northern AZ COVID-19 Community Response Fund, ACF’s statewide COVID-19 fund, as well as the generous support of Forest Highlands Foundation and other collaborating partners of ACF of Flagstaff.
Nonprofit organizations who have received immediate relief grant funding to-date include:
- Catholic Charities
- Conservation Conservancy
- Flagstaff EcoRanch
- Flagstaff Family Food Center
- Flagstaff Shelter Services
- Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona
- Northland Hospice & Palliative Care
- Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center
- Quality Connections
- Red Feather Development
- Rez Refuge Ministries
- The Hopi Foundation
- Tohdenasshai Committee Against Family Abuse
- Willow Bend Environmental Center
The initial focus for the fund is to meet the immediate, basic needs of the most vulnerable populations. Subsequent grant considerations will extend to long-term recovery for nonprofit organizations impacted by loss of revenue.
The ACF of Flagstaff is an affiliate of the Arizona Community Foundation. Statewide to date, ACF has awarded 244 grants totaling $2,803,315 for COVID-19 relief.
Nonprofits can apply for immediate need or long term recovery grants at https://www.azfoundation.org/GrantsLoans/COVID-19ResourcesforNonprofits.aspx
Donate to the Flagstaff/Northern AZ COVID-19 Community Response Fund at azfoundation.org/covid19 and select the ‘Flagstaff’ tab. For more information, contact Pats Shriver at PShriver@azfoundation.org or call 928-526-1956.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.