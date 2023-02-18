So far this year 30 scams have been reported to the Flagstaff Police Department. In 2021, the department investigated 240 scams and last year it looked into 260.

In February, one such scam brought a Flagstaff woman to Kohl’s on a snowy Tuesday, and caused her to purchase gift cards worth $10,000 total. At the time, she had been on the phone with a scammer for several hours.

In speaking with the Arizona Daily Sun, the scam victim — who asked to remain anonymous — explained the ordeal started with her clicking on a pop-up ad she believed to be generated by Microsoft. Later, a caller would claim her phone and computer were compromised, and transfer her to someone posing as a Chase bank employee.

“By then I was getting really scared. Really scared. He took my name and then somehow he said, ‘OK, at 4:30 a.m. in the morning did you accept a charge for $16,000 to a Chinese pornographic website?’ Of course not,” the victim said. “He told me, ‘We have to create a duplicate charge by buying a security card.’”

Creating that duplicate charge led her, trembling and phone in hand, to stand in the checkout line at the Forest Meadows department store. When the cashier asked why she would buy 20 $500 gift cards, she had her phone with her and the scammer instructed her to say they were for a birthday party. By this point, she had been led to believe that she would be in legal trouble if she failed to create a “duplicate charge” — despite the fact that the two charges weren’t equal.

“My frontal lobe had stopped working. I was in fight, flight and freeze mode. You’re so scared to death. Just get it over with — that’s how I felt,” she said.

According to police detective Michael Hansen with the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD), scams of this nature are more common than people might think. He’s worked at the FPD for nine years and said he’s seen this kind of fraud evolve and become more sophisticated.

Hansen said scammers are often able to dupe phone numbers, leading to an uptick in fraudulent calls from people claiming to be with financial institutions, utility companies, and even FPD or the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have seen [cases] where they say that a person has a warrant. They’ll actually get a phone call from the police department number because the scammers can essentially choose their number sometimes. ... So it’s best if you can hang up the phone, look up the phone number and call that company back directly if you want to, even if it is your financial institution,” Hansen said.

The trick can sometimes be putting down your phone. For the victim who spoke to the Daily Sun, hanging up began to feel impossible because she felt more and more afraid.

“I kept thinking, ‘Maybe somebody is going to stop me or help me,’” she said.

Eventually, when she returned home, she noticed a trusted neighbor and left her phone in the car to ask for help. The neighbor helped her hang up the phone, breaking out of what felt to her like an hourslong hostage situation.

She later contacted FPD and connected with an advocate with Victim Witness.

In many cases connecting people who fall prey to scammers to victim services is one of the primary ways police can help, according to Hansen. Investigating scams isn’t a straightforward process.

“Most of the time the scams are not local. There’s usually no real nexus for Flagstaff or Coconino County, other than the victim living here. A lot of times through several different investigations, myself and other detectives, when we can track these — which is sometimes rare because they go through companies that buy out phone numbers and don’t require any real information from the end user. When we have tracked them, we’ve come back to Nigeria, Jamaica, tons of different countries,” Hansen said. “Usually if we can pin it down to at least another jurisdiction, we’ll forward those cases to that jurisdiction. That does happen sometimes where we’re able to pin it at least to a city. Sometimes it ends up being just routed to an IP address in that state, so it’s even harder to track.”

Because most scammers live outside the county and often outside of the country, prosecuting offenders is difficult.

“We sometimes will communicate and work with the FBI, but their threshold for value lost is pretty high before they will even jump in and work a case,” the detective said.

Generally, Hansen said, he hopes people are able to work with their financial institutions to mitigate financial loss. Because banks are ensured, they can sometimes help victims re-cooperate some of their money, or freeze accounts in order to prevent financial loss in the first place.

That’s not always the case, however.

For the victim who spoke to the Daily Sun, the odds of restoring her bank account aren’t good.

“I willingly bought gift cards, therefore I’m responsible for the charge,” she recalled.

Any time a caller reaches out for payment in the form of gift cards, police say, it’s a red flag.

“If anyone, I don’t care who it is, asks for them to pay in crypto currency or in gift cards, it’s going to be a fraud,” Hansen said. “I’ve seen it where the IRS requests Apple gift cards from people, and that’s obviously not the case.”

The victim we spoke with said she knew as much — the problem was she was so rattled by the caller, she wasn’t thinking clearly.

“I was being blackmailed; I was scared to death,” she said, “I was going to get called by the FBI and I was going to be charged $16,000.”

In the end, she said she’s glad to have been connected with Victim Witness Services. Their support is one of the reasons why police encourage victims of scams to report these kinds of crimes — even if they are difficult to investigate and prosecute.

Sophisticated scams

“I would say any time you think you’ve been scammed, you should report it, whether there’s a monetary value there or not,” Hansen said, adding that shame can also come with the territory of falling victim to grifts of this nature, but the crime itself is common and the tactics scammers use are diverse.

The person we spoke with dealt with one of FPD’s most common “scam types,” because it involved pop-ups. This kind of scam typically targets seniors, Hansen said. Other scams really work the angle of shame and utilize social media to generate blackmail.

“We’ve seen a huge uptick in blackmail-type schemes. One of the more common ones we’re seeing is where over social media, people are recording sex acts and things of that nature and then there’s a threat to share those with friends or family members or to share on social media. Then there’s a request for payments,” Hansen said.

Hansen said FPD also sees a number of “senior love” scams, through which people will forge relationships with senior citizens online in order to eventually ask for large amounts of money. FPD has also investigated a number of scams in which callers have acquired public information about a victim’s relatives and calls posing as a loved-one asking for cash.

Web-based real estate scams are also common in Flagstaff — scammers will ask for first and last month’s rent for a property that may or may not exist.

As scammers continue to develop more sophisticated and creative grifts, police say the best thing to do to protect yourself is to remain cautious. For the victim in this story, she said it was surprising how easily she put aside the best practices she knew.

Her advice?

“I think the thing is that they can twist your mind. They have you so frightened that you’re not in your thinking mind. When you start to get scared, it’s OK. Hang up,” the victim said. “Unplug your computer and see what happens, and while you wait, reach out to somebody you trust. Ask for help immediately.”