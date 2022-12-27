3 dead after falling through ice at Woods Canyon Lake, CCSO concludes search

Three people have been confirmed dead after falling through the ice on Woods Canyon Lake on Monday. Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Forest Lakes Substation, about 2 hours southeast of Flagstaff, responded at 3:35 p.m. to the call.

Two men in their 40s, Narayana Muddana and Gokul Mediseti, and a woman, Haritha Muddana (age unknown) fell through the ice Monday. Responding deputies were able to get Haritha Muddana out of the water. However, despite life-saving measures, their efforts were unsuccessful.

A search then began for the two men. Deputies rented a boat from a vendor at the lake and conducted an expanded search of the area. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office brought cold-water gear, DPS Air Rescue came out with a cold-water diver, and CCSO deployed boats and cold-water search gear.

“Ice rescues are something that we train for, but don’t do a lot,” said Jon Paxton, spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, on his way to Woods Canyon Lake to assist Tuesday morning.

According to Paxton, the search was halted after dark Monday night for safety seasons, but resumed Tuesday morning.

The bodies of Narayana Muddanda and Mediseti were recovered later on Tuesday.

All three were visiting Woods Canyon Lake from Chandler and were originally from India.

A final statement from CCSO regarding the incident read: “The Sheriff’s Office thanks the additional units who responded to the area, Forest Lakes Fire District, Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Units with cold water gear, the Department of Public Safety Air Rescue with a cold-water diver, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.”