2022 Year in Review: The top stories surrounding Coconino County

For many in Coconino County, 2022 will be remembered as the year the Tunnel Fire raged in windy conditions after starting on Easter Sunday. Many of the same families evacuated by the springtime fire found themselves loading cars and trucks and horse trailers to get out of the path of another blaze -- the Pipeline Fire -- just two months later.

In July, a wetter-than-usual monsoon brought flood conditions to both burn scars, damaging homes, closing highways, and bringing the community together to fill sandbags and protect life and property.

In politics, new leadership came to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and the region was redistricted.

Meanwhile, one hiker’s story would turn into a cautionary tale for determined outdoor adventurers, and steps would be taken to preserve riparian habitat in what shook out to be a big year in the shadow of the San Francisco Peaks.

Here's a look at the top stories of the year concerning the county.

Battling 2 wildfires

The Tunnel Fire started on Easter just northeast of Flagstaff. At first, it spread slowly, charring acreage in the double digits until two days later, when high winds spurred the fire to grow to over 6,000 acres in a day. Flames reached heights of 100 feet, and the blaze jumped Highway 89. Hundreds of households were evacuated as the fire later swelled to over 20,000 acres. In the end, at least 30 homes were damaged or destroyed, costing the county an estimated $20 million in damages.

Then, 6 miles north of Flagstaff on June 12, the Pipeline Fire was reported. A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fire at around the time that it reached 4,000 acres in size, but his toilet paper burning in the forest was determined to be unrelated. Much like the Tunnel Fire, Pipeline forced evacuations throughout Doney Park and Timberline. High Country Humane Society was evacuated. A shelter was set up at Sinagua High School, and for a time Snowbowl and Schultz Pass Road were closed.

The Pipeline Fire ultimately grew to be about 26,000 acres in size, damaging nine watersheds, causing the most severe damage to areas not in the Schultz Fire burn scar and setting the stage for flash floods in the summer.

Officials press feds for funding

The Coconino County Flood Control District in August hosted a conference with then-Rep. Tom O’Halleran and U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French while seeking up to $150 million in federal funding to mitigate post-fire flooding in the Flagstaff area.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors transferred at least $5 million out of the general fund to the flood control budget this year. Both the county and the city each secured $2 million in funding from federal sources and submitted applications for greater sums. The City of Flagstaff even introduced a bond measure to provide $26 million for stormwater system improvements, but then-Mayor Paul Deasy said even this is “simply not enough.”

The county and city endured 40 major flood events that have triggered more than 150 National Weather Service flash flood warnings, prompted three emergency declarations and impacted more than 1,500 homes for a total valuation of roughly $1.3 billion this year alone. The flood events also forced multiple closures of state highways 89 and 180, both important thoroughfares for regional commuting and commerce.

Summer of sandbags

The process of fortifying neighborhoods against floodwaters would turn into a race against the rain in the summer. In just one day, June 14, the county estimated 200 homes were damaged by flooding.

The Pipeline Fire impacted at least nine watersheds in the county and increased their potential for discharge of rainfall by almost 2,000%. In some places, watersheds were discharging water at rates of up to 5,000 cubic feet per second -- about half the flow of the Colorado River -- into neighborhoods and highways located downstream.

The National Guard, Americorps conservation crews, local volunteers and inmates from regional detention centers were all enlisted to help Coconino County fill the need for roughly one million sandbags for protection against post-fire flooding.

Contracted conservation crews added to volunteer efforts organized by the United Way of Northern Arizona. But according to a release sent out by the county in July, all the “tremendous” efforts had “not been sufficient to keep up with the increased need for mitigation.” Coconino County went to the state and requested priority urgent assistance from the Arizona National Guard through the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

They received some help — about 30 National Guard members deployed first, and for a time there were two crews of 20 working in shifts alongside the conservation crews to produce sandbags.

It wasn’t the first time Coconino County has seen a need for a large number of sandbags to protect life and property. Close to 2 million sandbags were filled and placed in the Schultz Fire burn area. The Schultz Fire burned 15,075 acres in 10 days in 2010, and was followed by the fourth-wettest monsoon on record.

A win for wetland preservation

A 6-acre parcel near Kachina Village was added to the Pumphouse County Natural Area this year, expanding the borders of one of northern Arizona’s few preserved wetland habitats.

Located immediately adjacent to an I-17 frontage road, the parcel would have been an attractive site for future development in the Kachina Village area, but with the recent acquisition, it will become a protected piece of the wetland landscape.

Acquiring the parcel at market value cost the county just over $300,000. The funds came from the sale of “conservation easements” in the Rogers Lake area.

The immediate plan for the new parcel is to restore it to a functioning natural habitat. There were a few abandoned structures on the site, as well as a deteriorated asphalt driveway at the time of purchase.

The Pinyon Plain problem

The Russia-Ukraine conflict might have sparked the return of uranium mining near the Grand Canyon. That’s according to Curtis Moore, a spokesperson for Energy Fuels, the company that owns Pinyon Plain Mine. Pinyon Plain, formerly Canyon Mine, is located roughly 10 miles south of the Grand Canyon.

The mine itself has not been in operation for about three decades, but in December, Energy Fuels posted job listings seeking “miners and support personnel” who “should have some experience in underground mining operations including scaling, blasting, drilling and mucking.”

The mine’s proximity to the Grand Canyon and other important ancestral lands, such as Red Butte Mesa, have earned it the opposition of the Havasuapi Tribe, which has protested its existence since the 1980s.

Brooklyn hiker rescued twice

In March, a Brooklyn man was rescued after he got lost on Mount Humphreys. Twice.

Phillip Vasto, 28, was visiting Phoenix on business when he decided he would attempt to summit Humphreys Peak in Flagstaff. The mountain is the highest in Arizona, with its peak at 12,633 feet.

He attempted the 10-mile round-trip hike on March 2, encountering snowy conditions and relying on an app on his phone for navigation. Vasto got lost and called for help. He was located and helped off the mountain by Coconino County Search and Rescue.

The next day, he tried to reach the summit again — this time getting an earlier start and meeting two hiking companions on the trail. The three made it to the saddle before parting ways. After that, Vasto got lost again. This time, he was airlifted out of the situation.

Once safely delivered to the Arizona Snowbowl parking lot, a search and rescue team provided Vasto with a preventative education. He was then “encouraged to not attempt the hike again.”

Redistricting reshapes politics

In May the Board of Supervisors adopted a new district map that shaped county politics for years to come.

The districts must comply with the Voting Rights Act, which mandates that the strength of any racial-and language-minority group can't be diluted through the redistricting process. Districts must also preserve existing communities of interest and can't make it harder for majority-minority districts' to elect representatives of their choice.

The map approved by the board kept the Museum Fire Flood area in a single district, when it has historically been split in two. It divided Timberline from Doney Park and kept Grand Canyon communities together.

Supervisor Lena Fowler questioned how well the process represented Coconino County, noting that the 2020 census was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, which notably impacted minority communities. She also voiced concerns that the county's input sessions were conducted virtually, likely leaving out those who aren't as connected.

Welcoming new leadership



Supervisors Patrice Horstman and Jeronimo Vasquez were unanimously approved as the new heads of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

Horstman, who supervises District 1, serves as chair, with District 2's Vasquez as vice chair.

Horstman was first elected to the board in November 2020 and sworn in the following January. She's a longtime Flagstaff resident and a lawyer by trade. She co-founded the law firm Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker, P.C. in 1975.

Vasquez was appointed to the District 2 position in February 2021 after former Supervisor Liz Archuleta resigned to take a job with the Biden administration. The longtime educator worked at Killip Elementary School for 14 years, taking on special projects and before- and after-school programming.

Continued opioid crisis intervention

Coconino County took steps toward understanding the causes and mechanisms of opioid addiction and overdose in Northern Arizona, bolstering a local response to the nation’s opioid overdose epidemic.

“Across Arizona, and really the nation as a whole since 2019, we’ve seen a huge increase in opioid overdoses,” said Angeles Guzman, the manager of the Opioid Crisis Response Program at Coconino County Health and Human Services. "That is due to many reasons. I think COVID played a huge part in that -- COVID and the combination of COVID and fentanyl.”

Fentanyl is roughly 50 times more potent than heroin, according to data provided by CCHHS, and was a driver of overdose deaths this year.

So, 2022 saw the continued operation of CCHHS’ Opioid Crisis Response Team, which utilizes peer support and leans on the lived experience of people who’ve experienced addiction to provide harm-reduction services and resources in Coconino County.

In the spring, the county approved the launch of a coalition, that spoke to the families of overdose survivors in hopes of pinning down the causes of substance use and abuse on a local level.

Fair bounces back

The 73rd annual Coconino County Fair saw record attendance, experiencing a bounce back from canceled and digital fairs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the ticket booth, fair officials saw a 14% increase in attendance compared to 2021; more than 15,000 people poured into Fort Tuthill County Park on the Saturday alone. Friday’s ticket sales were the highest ever for a Labor Day weekend, according to Ricky Conway, the Coconino County Fair manager.

The clatter and crash of demolition derby cars, however, did not make an appearance for 2022’s fair weekend, as the event was canceled by the Lion’s Club due to low enrollment. There were still fewer vendors than there were in 2019 as well.

However, the event overall was counted by organizers as a success.

The county was able to introduce new innovations, such as an app to help fair-goers navigate the exhibits, a new electronic sign welcoming visitors in and digital ticketing.

Close 1 of 18 Tunnel Fire Photographer Rachel Gibbons took this video on Thursday of the trail of destruction left behind by the Tunnel Fire northeast of Flagstaff. Springing Into a New Semester Nate Sherrill works on his skateboard tricks in January on the pedway at Northern Arizona University. Supreme Court Protest in Flagstaff In response to a leaked draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, more than 300 people gather on the lawn of city hall in Flagstaff to protest in May. Pipeline Fire Photographer Jake Bacon uploaded this video as he shot photos of the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff on Sunday. Pipeline Fire at Night The Pipeline Fire is shown burning from downtown Flagstaff Monday night. The fire, which is 6 miles north of Flagstaff, has burned at least 5,000 acres, fueled by high winds Sunday and Monday. Fourth of July Parade Editor Chris Etling took this video of the annual Fourth of July parade on Monday as the Daily Sun's float worked its way through downtown Flagstaff. Post-Fire Flooding Continues Donald Wilson contemplates the floodwaters flowing toward and around his son's Wupatki Trails home Tuesday morning. The Pipeline Fire scar received over an inch of rainfall Tuesday, sending yet another deluge of water and debris into the neighborhood. Flooding in Northwoods Apartments Alexander McCade and Nicholas Diaz rake and shovel debris away from a drainage in an attempt to keep the grate clear and allow floodwaters to drain quicker Wednesday afternoon. The flood, the second in the area within a week, was the result of heavy rain falling on the Pipeline Fire burn scar, sending water and debris into Stevanna Way. Flagstaff Flooding This compilation of videos from photographer Rachel Gibbons shows the various effects of heavy rain throughout Flagstaff, causing flash flooding in some areas. Video: Floodwaters topping Highway 180 in Coconino County Arizona Daily Sun reporter Sean Golightly provides a view of flooding activity in Coconino County. The water is running over parts of Highway 180 and is flowing downstream toward the Coconino Estates neighborhood. Thunder Over Flagstaff Calvin and Ronald Varga speak with Marine Capt. Brandt Wimer about his aircraft during the Thunder Over Flagstaff Airplane and Car Show at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport in this August photo. Pollinator Garden Planted at Killip Naveen (left) and Zander (right) work together to dig a hole for one of many native pollinator plants going into the ground at Killip Elementary School. NAU Students Return to Campus An administrator sits in the Office of the Dean at Cline Library on the Northern Arizona University campus. Courses resumed on campus for the fall semester, leaving campus buzzing with student activity. Aerial View of the Pipeline Burn Scar Large sections of burned forest and debris flows on and near the San Francisco Peaks are seen from the air, a result of the Pipeline Fire that burned 6 miles north of Flagstaff in June of 2022 and heavy monsoon activity throughout the summer. For more of the top local photos of the year, see Page A5. Visit azdailysun.com for an online gallery of the photos. Zani Fire Flagstaff Wet Winter Weather Serena Weingardt and Gary Arner enjoy conversation and warm beverages at the Steep Leaf Lounge in this November photo. The pair took advantage of the tea shop's cozy window seats to stay out of the cold wet weather. Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season A skier sprays a curtain of snow on Upper Ridge run in November at Arizona Snowbowl as the resort opened for its first day of the 2022-2023 season. 