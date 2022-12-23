2022 Environment Year in Review: Fires, floods, the Colorado River and climate change

The year was eventful for the northern Arizona environment. Fires, floods and drought dominated the news cycle as the consequences of climate change became more visible and disruptive.

Within the turmoil, Flagstaff and Coconino County demonstrated remarkable resilience through community response and fast-acting pursuit of solutions. Meanwhile, sea changes in personnel and position rocked fixtures such as Grand Canyon National Park and the U.S. Forest Service as the organizations have grappled with reconciling their relationship with the many Indigenous tribes in the region.

Here are the biggest local environmental stories from 2022:

The Colorado River in peril

Bar none, the biggest environmental story of the year — perhaps of our lifetimes — has been the crisis surrounding the Colorado River. A combination of overuse and historic drought has caused water levels in the river system to dip precipitously low, getting to the point that experts are warning of complete system collapse in a river that supplies 40 million people with water and supports a $1.4 trillion economy.

The same decline in available Colorado River water has been responsible for the rapid recession of Lake Powell and Lake Mead, creating doubts about the future of hydroelectric power generation at the respective reservoirs.

Under pressure from the federal government, the seven Western states dependent on the Colorado River — California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming — have convened throughout 2022 to try to reach water management agreements that could possibly stave off collapse of the river system. In August, the seven states failed to meet their deadlines for voluntary agreements, pushing the matter closer to federal intervention.

As of December, the Bureau of Reclamation is engaged in an effort to yield a plan by summer 2023 that is expected to reduce water use among the seven states by at least 15%. The seven states have until the end of January to come up with a voluntary agreement that would preempt federal intervention.

The Tunnel Fire

Winds in excess of 50 mph on April 20 took hold of a small fire burning east of Flagstaff and quickly whipped the flames into a fast-moving conflagration. Dubbed the “Tunnel Fire,” the blaze marked the start of what was deemed an early, drought-fueled fire season for northern Arizona. Before it was fully contained on June 1, the Tunnel Fire spread over 19,000 acres, forced thousands of evacuations and claimed over 30 homes in the Flagstaff neighborhood of Timberline.

In the wake of the Tunnel Fire’s destruction, the Flagstaff community showed a resounding resilience as it joined in efforts to feed, home and otherwise care for the evacuees of the wildfire. Despite the destruction caused by the Tunnel Fire, analysis of its impact on affected watersheds determined that it did not create a significant increase in the risk of post-fire flooding for the surrounding communities.

Investigations into the cause of the Tunnel Fire are still ongoing.

The Pipeline Fire

Not long after the ignition of the Tunnel Fire, the Pipeline Fire sparked from the western side of Schultz Pass on June 12 and was blown northeast by high winds. Assuming a course very similar to the Tunnel Fire, the two wildfires shared some overlap, and the Pipeline Fire forced thousands of evacuations in the same neighborhoods affected by the Tunnel Fire. Eventually reaching over 26,000 acres in size before its containment, the Pipeline Fire fortunately resulted in no further loss of homes.

It did, however, significantly impact multiple watersheds. Following its containment, city and county engineers predicted a heightened flood risk for the 2022 monsoon season.

The Pipeline Fire also resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Matthew Riser, who was suspected of inadvertently igniting the wildfire while camping illegally. Riser pleaded guilty to starting an illegal campfire and was sentenced to a year of probation, but it was never confirmed that this fire ignited the Pipeline Fire.

Inner Basin and Weatherford Canyon concern

During the Pipeline Fire, the Flagstaff public shared concern for the Inner Basin and Lockett Meadow — two beloved natural areas in the San Francisco Peaks wilderness that lay in the Pipeline Fire’s path. Not only were these areas revered for their aspen groves and unmatched beauty, they also contained infrastructure — the Inner Basin Pumphouse — crucial to Flagstaff’s drinking water supply.

The value of Inner Basin was not lost on responding fire teams, which deployed Hotshot crews over the mountain pass, into steep, high-altitude terrain, so that they could head off the progress of the wildfire. Ultimately, the efforts of the crews, combined with the natural fire-breaking ability of aspen groves, spared the Inner Basin and Lockett Meadow from extensive fire damage.

The same could not be said for Weatherford Canyon, another area beloved to hikers that burned severely. In the years leading up to the Pipeline Fire, the rugged terrain of Weatherford Canyon precluded substantial forest management. Combined with a history of fire suppression, ongoing drought and rising temperatures, the canyon had become a veritable tinderbox of downed wood and fire fuels ready to ignite. By some estimates, there were 50-60 tons of fuel per acre within Weatherford Canyon. Due to hazards left by the extensive fire damage, the trail through Weatherford Canyon remains closed today.

Flagstaff’s battle with post-fire flooding continued

The communities in and around Flagstaff continued to struggle with post-fire flooding in 2022. Following 2021’s catastrophic flooding of the Museum Fire scar, this year saw the completion of myriad improvements designed to mitigate future flooding in the area. Management included “on-forest” mitigations, such as the restoration of alluvial fans, as well as mitigations within city limits, such as the construction of retention basins and channel improvements to manage floodwaters.

The Pipeline Fire brought new fronts to the fight, as its impact on nine watersheds induced a fresh round of post-fire flooding in the county neighborhoods east of the San Fransisco Peaks as well as in the Coconino Estates neighborhood of northwest Flagstaff. Under duress, the county was able to produce and deploy over a million sandbags for emergency use in the affected areas.

While city, county and volunteer forces struggled to protect homes from flooding through a long and persistent monsoon season, local government solicited federal funding to pursue long-term solutions. The City of Flagstaff was able to fund, plan and deliver the new Schultz Creek Detention Basins by the end of October — a pace that many lauded as “unheard of” for government projects.

Coconino County estimated a need of about $150 million to respond properly to post-fire flooding in its districts. Officials initiated pursuit of the money through federal grants and legislation, the results of which remain to be seen. In the meantime, the county transferred roughly $11 million from its general fund to address short-term mitigation projects.

The region’s experience with post-fire flooding has also fueled urgency behind forest management projects designed to reduce the risk of severe wildfire, as these are seen as the most viable proactive measure to interrupt the cycle of fire and flooding.

Forest supervisor steps away for ‘integrity’

In July, Coconino National forest supervisor and top-ranking local Forest Service official, Laura Jo West, voluntarily left her position after she deemed that higher levels of the agency had undermined her authority and neglected federal mandates in the interest of supporting the skiing industry.

The conflict in question surrounded Arizona Snowbowl, the controversial ski resort positioned on the San Francisco Peaks, which are held deeply sacred to at least 14 tribes in the Southwest. For decades, regional tribes have protested Snowbowl’s activity on the Peaks, and federal directives mandate that the Forest Service make “open-minded” efforts to reach agreements with tribes around land use that includes sacred and ceremonial space.

Presented with the opportunity to renew a document meant to foster such an agreement between tribes and Snowbowl, West contended that she attempted to act in accordance with federal directives by bringing the tribes to the table. When the process she proposed did not have a timeline favored by Snowbowl’s desired pace of business, the resort’s upper management apparently utilized connections in the National Ski Area Association to apply pressure to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore and other officials who outranked West. The move resulted in West’s removal from the negotiations. West then left her position entirely, claiming that to stay would represent tacit approval of the maneuver and a degradation of her moral integrity.

The conflict around Arizona Snowbowl continues, and the Arizona Daily Sun will follow negotiations surrounding the resort in 2023.

Gregory Natural Bridge re-emerged

One consequence of the historic drought and overuse of the Colorado River in 2022 has been the recession of Lake Powell, the reservoir held back by Glen Canyon Dam. Foreboding as this trend has been for the future of Western water, some have relished in the opportunity to rediscover Glen Canyon as it emerges from the lowering lake.

In February, local Flagstaff photographer Eric Retterbush and a small group of like-minded canyoneers navigated a route through the Glen Canyon area to witness the re-emergence of Gregory Natural Bridge, a 137-foot arch that had been submerged since 1969. They found that it had risen about 20 feet above the waterline. The route they charted also brought them through other areas where the water had receded, allowing them to bear witness to the current state of a canyon wracked with lake mud.

This tension between the excitement of Glen Canyon’s reemergence and the imposing water crisis it represents characterized much of the dialogue around Glen Canyon in 2022, even contributing to perspectives that advocate for the intentional draining of Lake Powell in order to consolidate water storage in Lake Mead. As the future of the Colorado River unfolds, Glen Canyon will likely remain in the spotlight.

Grand Canyon adopts name ‘Havasupai Gardens’

Grand Canyon National Park leadership engaged in a string of efforts aimed at creating a more “honest” rendering of the parks history. Of these efforts, one of the most visible was the renaming of “Indian Garden” — a popular stop along the Bright Angel Trail — to “Havasupai Gardens.” This renaming gives some homage to the Havasupai man, Billy Tilousi, who was the last resident of the area to resist forced relocation during the park’s establishment.

Alongside the renaming, park officials relayed that the widely popular national park will be producing new interpretive materials that — instead of shying away from the fraught history of the park’s displacement of the Havasupai people — will communicate this history to its guests. It’s part of a larger initiative to incorporate tribal perspectives and participation in the park’s operation, one that Havasupai representatives characterized as a small step in the right direction.

Coati mundi joined the ‘northern march’

One week in November, a coati mundi caused a stir in a Flagstaff neighborhood as it made frequent and disruptive appearances in the suburban area. Coatis, a relative of the raccoon more common in the tropics of Central and South America, are rare, but not unheard of in the Flagstaff area. However, this particular late-fall appearance seemed representative of what biologists have called the "northern march" of species in Arizona.

Characterized by the migration of animals into higher elevations and latitudes, the northern march was observed in multiples Arizona species in 2022. These include javelina, Sonoran toads, roadrunners, and now, coati mundi. Biologists in northern Arizona also reported that 2022 saw changes in migration patterns in birds and even larger fauna such as elk. The explanation? Climate change. As Arizona’s average temperatures increase and winters in the higher elevations become milder, northern areas of the state become more hospitable to species that would previously have been deterred by frozen conditions.

Against resistance, Pinyon Plain mine gears up to produce uranium in 2023

In May of 2022, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a new permit to the controversial Pinyon Plain uranium mine. Less than 10 miles from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, the mine has been protested since the 1980s by the Havasupai people and a long list of environmental advocates for the perceived risk it poses to irreplaceable groundwater sources and areas of cultural significance.

Because it was originally permitted in 1984, the Pinyon Plain mine was grandfathered in past the 20-year moratorium on uranium mining in the Grand Canyon region put in place under the Obama administration. Under its new permit, the Pinyon Plain mine has become what ADEQ characterized as “the most tightly regulated uranium mine in Arizona.”

But for those opposed, no regulation is sufficient to justify Pinyon Plain’s existence in an area of such natural and cultural significance. When the news hit in early December that Pinyon Plain was hiring miners and gearing up for uranium production as early as 2023, it renewed waves of protest and rallied cries of support for the Grand Canyon Protection Act, which would outlaw new uranium mines in the Grand Canyon region permanently. As of writing the Grand Canyon Protection Act has failed to make it through Congress.