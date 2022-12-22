2022 Arizona Daily Sun Volleyball Athlete of the Year: Moseng exemplifies growth as leader for Spartans

A major focus for the Northland Prep volleyball team this season was improvement.

The team's middle blocker, senior Bella Moseng, made sure to display growth as a player, helping her team find ways to get better during every practice and every match as well.

"The third year, it was like, ‘Hey, we expect to win these matches, and we expect to improve every single time we come out,'" said Spartans coach Corie Murphy, who took the helm of the program in 2020. "And even when we win, we have got to think about what we’re working on trying to improve, and I think Bella really bought into the growth process as opposed to the number of wins on paper. She was really good at reminding everybody of that all the time."

Murphy added: "She would say, ‘Hey, we just won a big match, but what can we get better at? Let’s focus on that. Hey, we won, but we didn’t pass so well, so let’s work on passing and communication this time.'"

For her role in helping the Spartans continue to improve after their turnaround 2021 season, Moseng has been named the 2022 Arizona Daily Sun Volleyball Athlete of the Year.

Moseng finished the season with 272 kills total to lead the offense, committing just 33 errors on 526 attempts to hit .452. It was by far the most times during her four-year varsity career she terminated the ball in a single season. Her willingness to grow as a player and her coachability, however, led to her becoming a solid all-around defender, as she recorded 255 digs, trailing only Spartans freshman libero Malia Turner.

Murphy played Moseng as the middle back this season, with Turner defending the back left. The decision worked, and Northland Prep was led by Moseng to a 15-7 record and a trip to the first round of the 2A Conference state tournament.

“With our passing and our ball control this year being the way it was," Murphy said, "we did consider her at outside, but we thought we could get her the ball more in the middle, because we could get the ball to the setter and then get the ball to the middle. And then we definitely designed our defense around needing Bella on the court. But she’s a middle blocker. That’s not typical. A lot of teams put the libero in for both middles, but I can’t waste a libero on Bella because we needed her in there all the time. So we kind of designed our defense around where’s Bella going to help us most on the court.”

Moseng was impactful wherever she was in the rotation. She averaged 2.8 kills per set, and she provided 55 aces to the lead her team at the service line. At the net, she tallied the team's second-most blocks at 17.

Her presence was felt in huddles, practices and in the locker room, too. She also grew as a leader as well as a player, acting as a role model on a squad that consisted of four freshmen looking to become the core of the varsity program's future.

Though she was a senior leader, she wanted all players on the roster to have a voice.

“I think we all kind of just had a bond and a friendship where you didn’t really feel that hierarchy status," Moseng said.

The team took its lumps during the early part of the schedule, playing 3A teams to get experience and preparation for when they would face Central Region opponents. Despite going 2-5 to start to open 2022, the players kept their chins up and went on a 13-match win streak in the middle of the schedule, sweeping 12 teams along the way.

When times were tough, Moseng was the voice of confidence, and when wins seemed to come easily for the Spartans -- who went on to win the Central Region title with an 11-1 mark -- Mosen was the voice of reason.

“Everybody can be stepping up their game no matter the circumstances,” Moseng said.

Moseng admitted that there was a sense to stay on the map this season. Last year the team went 11-5 in the regular season, finished second in the region standings and reached the first round of the state tourney. Her freshman and sophomore seasons looked much different, both ending on losing records. In fact, the team only won three matches in 2020.

“I think we all felt the pressure. We had a great season last year, and we knew we wanted to keep that up, we want to keep people interested," Moseng said.

She said she knew she would have to grow into more of a well-rounded volleyball player to help her team continue its success. Her coach said Moseng did more than improve on the court, however, noting that Moseng, who Murphy can't remember ever missing a match or a practice, is an active participant in other extracurricular activities.

“She’s just such a well-rounded person," Murphy said.