2021 Viola Award winners announced

The 13th annual Viola Awards were hosted Friday at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill. Tickets were limited due to health and safety protocols.

According to the Flagstaff Arts Council's website, "The Viola Awards honor excellence in the arts, sciences, and culture in Flagstaff in 2020. 2020 was an unprecedented year, but the finalists of the year’s Viola Awards prove the creativity and resiliency in our community."

A program with profiles of all the finalists can be found at https://adobe.ly/3zznIJs. For more on Friday's event, see the Mountain Living section of Sunday's Arizona Daily Sun.

Here is a list of the winners:

Excellence in Visual Arts

Curator Julie Comnick & the artists of "Parched"

"Parched: The Art of Water in the Southwest"

Excellence in Music

Tow’rs

"The Holly & the Ivy"

Excellence in Storytelling

Cathy A. Small, Jason Kordosky & Ross Moore