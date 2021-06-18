2021 Viola Award winners announced

The 13th annual Viola Awards were hosted Friday at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill. Tickets were limited due to health and safety protocols.
According to the Flagstaff Arts Council's website, "The Viola Awards honor excellence in the arts, sciences, and culture in Flagstaff in 2020. 2020 was an unprecedented year, but the finalists of the year’s Viola Awards prove the creativity and resiliency in our community."
A program with profiles of all the finalists can be found at https://adobe.ly/3zznIJs. For more on Friday's event, see the Mountain Living section of Sunday's Arizona Daily Sun.
Here is a list of the winners:
Excellence in Visual Arts
Curator Julie Comnick & the artists of "Parched"
"Parched: The Art of Water in the Southwest"
Excellence in Music
Tow’rs
"The Holly & the Ivy"
Excellence in Storytelling
Cathy A. Small, Jason Kordosky & Ross Moore
"The Man in the Dog Park: Coming Up Close to Homelessness"
Excellence in Performing Arts
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra
"The Nutcracker"
Excellence in Education
Melinda McKinney
Emerging Artist
Revelucien
Excellence in STEAM
Parched Steering Committee
"Parched: The Art of Water in the Southwest"
Community Impact Individual
Nick Geib
Community Impact Organization
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival
Legacy Award
For a lifetime contribution to art, science and culture in Flagstaff
Nat White
Legacy Award
For a lifetime contribution to art, science and culture in Flagstaff
Edith Copley