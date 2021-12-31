2021 Organization of the Year: CERT volunteers always ready to help

They are the men and women going door to door to help after water flooded the streets of Flagstaff over the summer.

They are the voices on the other end of the phone explaining what the latest fire update means for overwhelmed residents.

And they are the ones clad in their bright yellow vests providing security and traffic control when disaster strikes.

All are volunteers and they’re ready to step up the moment they are called. They’re the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT. The organization works under the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to aid local agencies during some of the worst moments the county sees. All it takes is a simple request and they’re ready to assist whichever agency needs it, aiding everyone from CCSO to the Flagstaff Police Department and the county health department.

As such, they have been named the 2021 Organization of the Year by past winners of the Citizen of the Year award.

CERT’s more than 140 volunteers contribute an average of 7,000 volunteer hours each year. Members are stationed across the county, with teams in Flagstaff, Page, Williams, Mormon Lake, Cameron and even Havasupai.

They assisted with evacuation and re-entry during the Tinder Fire in addition to volunteering at the call center. They went beyond the roadblocks and into the evacuated community to feed cats, rescue goldfish and even retrieve a wheelchair, according to community programs planner Jon Paxton.

CERT aided in putting up barriers during this summer’s Rafael Fires and went door to door in Kachina Village to make sure residents were equipped with the most up-to-date emergency information. They did the same with the Sunnyside neighborhood during repeated days of flooding.

In 2020, CERT assisted Flagstaff Medical Center with a volunteer checkpoint as part of health and safety measures. They also regularly help in search-and-rescue situations, providing critical organization skills and training in an otherwise hectic situation.

“We’re there to help out when there’s a need,” said Tony Bond, team coordinator for CERT.

But it’s so much more than that.

“CERT volunteers exemplify the virtue of good citizenship, exhibiting ongoing service to the community,” CCSO Sheriff Jim Driscoll wrote in a letter nominating the organization.

“CERT engages in very important work educating and empowering individuals around for the entire County,” Flagstaff City Councilmember Adam Shimoni wrote. “The trainings CERT provides saves lives and I am forever grateful for their work in our region.”

But, for CERT members like Steve Hirst, it’s just part of their duties. Both Hirst and his wife, Linda, joined in 2015 and are team leaders.

“It’s just part of our ethic,” Hirst said. "Volunteering and public service is something we really believe in.”

The Coconino County chapter of CERT first started in the early 2000s and stayed active in the years since. They’ve committed to more intensive training and preparations in recent years, according to Bond. The past two years were some of the busiest yet for the group and the need for their help has grown.

As many organizations shut down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CERT was one of the few organizations that remained visible and even stepped up.

All CERT members receive the same basic training to ensure they’re ready for whatever might arise. CERT provides basic preparedness training academies for the public.

“We try to get the point across that CERT is for everybody,” Paxton said. “You don’t have to join the team, but everybody should be prepared.”

For those who do sign up, they also participate in additional monthly trainings where they learn more in-depth skills, such as advanced medical techniques. The training is thorough and intense, designed to expose them to potential scenarios they might face to better prepare them to handle high-stakes situations calmly and skillfully. Members can also opt to work only in specific areas where they feel comfortable.

“As a volunteer, the sheriff can say, ‘They know what to do and let us go out and do it.’” Bond said. “We want them to look at us and know we’re capable.”

The situations can be especially high stress, such as the 2018 Tinder Fire. New members are paired with the more experienced volunteers until they’re fully trained and comfortable.

“I had volunteers working in harm’s way, side-by-side with law enforcement,” Paxton said.

Group members range from high school students to educators and retirees. Each member comes into CERT with vastly different levels of experience and knowledge.

“We have a common goal and a common purpose, and it doesn’t matter what your background is, but we all work together and those things are put aside to reach that goal,” Lois Hirst said.

CERT also participates in many annual community events, including the Law Enforcement Toy Drive, National Night Out, Court's Law Day and the Ham Radio Field Day. Its goal is to provide safety education while helping to bridge relationships between law enforcement and the public. Plus, the visibility helps remind people that these volunteers are prepared to help.

“It’s important for the community to know that if you see a person in a vest or wearing a green hat, they’re already trained in their professional ability to come out and help them,” Bond added.

Paxton said the goal is not to push people to join CERT, but to ensure they’re prepared for disasters. Those interested in attending an upcoming free training or learning more about the organization should contact Paxton at jpaxton@coconino.az.gov.

