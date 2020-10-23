2020 set to be largest election in county history

In recent months, President Donald Trump and his allies have spread misinformation about the prevalence of voter fraud, specifically regarding mail-in voting.

But experts agree that voter fraud is exceedingly rare in the United States, and Hansen said that in her 33 years of working on elections, she has witnessed only a single instance of voter fraud.

Benatar said she is far more concerned that false accusations of voter fraud may lead to ballots being thrown out when they shouldn’t be.

And across the country there has been concern some mail-in ballots could be thrown out because of mistakes made on the part of the voter while filling out their ballot. Voters might mistakenly leave a signature off or their signature might not look similar to past signatures.

Hansen said voters using an early ballot should remember the envelope that the ballot is put in must be signed if it is to be counted.