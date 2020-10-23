2020 set to be largest election in county history

The 2020 general election is looking as if it could be the biggest of its kind in the county’s history.
By the time the voter registration period ended last week, more than 90,600 Coconino County residents had registered to vote. That is almost 9,000 more registered voters than in July of this year and higher than the county’s last record of 83,239 registered voters in November of 2018.
Of those new registered voters, the largest growth was in the number of registered Independents -- which jumped by 9,965 between July and October.
The number of Democrats grew by 3,290, while the number of Republicans increased by 2,471.
With all the enthusiasm to take part in the election, Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen said she expects the turnout rate to be high as well.
In 2008, the county saw a turnout rate of 78.5% but Hansen said she expects it could be as high as 80% this election.
Just over a week before the election and already 33% of county voters have turned in early ballots. Hansen said she expects the majority of voters to cast early ballots, either sending them through the mail or dropping them off at a drop-box.
Today is the last day to request such a ballot. So far, the county has issued 68,707 early ballots and 30,594 have been returned.
To request a ballot, voters may call the Coconino County Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181. Voters may also request an early ballot online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and by clicking on “Early Ballot Request.”
Hansen said they are planning to have every early ballot her office receives before Nov. 2 fully processed and counted before Election Day, although those results will not be posted until an hour after the polls close on Tuesday night. Early ballots they receive on or after Nov. 2 will be counted beginning on Election Day.
“We're working overtime to try to keep up,” Hansen said.
Hansen said that during the primary election earlier this year, they saw many voters waiting until just before the day of the election to cast their ballot, or casting their early ballots through a drop-box on election day. But this time around, it appears many are getting their ballots in as early as possible, Hansen said.
That’s good news for Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar. A Democrat, Benatar has been working with the campaign to elect former Vice President Joe Biden and encouraging voters to get their ballots in as early as possible.
That way, Benatar said, postal workers and county staff will have ample time to get ballots where they need to be prior to Election Day and process and count those ballots. Benatar said the campaign has been getting that message out through a mix of virtual campaign events, phone banking and some socially distanced events such as car parades.
In recent months, President Donald Trump and his allies have spread misinformation about the prevalence of voter fraud, specifically regarding mail-in voting.
But experts agree that voter fraud is exceedingly rare in the United States, and Hansen said that in her 33 years of working on elections, she has witnessed only a single instance of voter fraud.
Benatar said she is far more concerned that false accusations of voter fraud may lead to ballots being thrown out when they shouldn’t be.
And across the country there has been concern some mail-in ballots could be thrown out because of mistakes made on the part of the voter while filling out their ballot. Voters might mistakenly leave a signature off or their signature might not look similar to past signatures.
Hansen said voters using an early ballot should remember the envelope that the ballot is put in must be signed if it is to be counted.
Hansen also said her office is doing its best to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. And that means when they see a mistake such as a missing signature that would disqualify the ballot, they will contact the voter to let them know. The voter can then come into the office to sign the ballot or cast a replacement ballot on Election Day. In the latter case, the original ballot would not be counted to ensure no one gets to vote twice.
Hansen said voters can also visit the secretary of state’s website to check if their ballot has arrived and been processed and counted.
