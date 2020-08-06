2020 Coconino County Fair to be virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Coconino County Fair will be held online with virtual 4-H shows, pictures of entry winners, streaming entertainment and a virtual vendor marketplace, plus a “community connections” area for community members to share favorite recipes, gardening tips and tricks, flower growing advice and to vote for people’s choice awards in fine arts for photography and other art forms.

After eight weeks of research and planning, The Coconino County Parks and Recreation Department and 4-H Cooperative Extension Office decided to hold livestock shows and Clubwork exhibits virtually. Fair Books for both 4-H and community members are also available online.

Community entries are due by Friday, August 21: people will submit a photo of their entry online for judging. Winners will receive cash prizes, provided by sponsors Friends of Coconino County Park and the Cromer and Heflin families.

Coconino County Parks and Recreation is currently accepting applications from food, commercial and nonprofit vendors for the virtual vendor marketplace. The Fair asks that vendors provide a special item or promotion to be available at least during Labor Day Weekend, September 4 through September 7.

To access Fair Books and vendor applications, visit http://www.CoconinoCountyFair.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/CoconinoCountyFair or call the Coconino County Parks & Recreation Department at 928-679-8000.