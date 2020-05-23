2020 Census staff return to the field across northern Arizona

Earlier this year, Parise said the pandemic had effectively stopped their ground operations and as a result, she said the census has extended the timeline for when residents are able to respond.

“For self response, that was previously set at July 31, we have now extended the opportunity for households to respond to the census up to and including October 31. So we have an extended window for households to respond to the census,” Parise said.

So far in Coconino County the response rate has been low, only about 34%, but Parise chalked a lot of that up to the disruption of the census caused by COVID-19.

And because of that, Parise said now that their staff are once again in the field, she’s confident they’ll achieve a full count.

“COVID-19 presented challenges for us all but now that we're back in the field, households are receiving their questionnaire packets and are able to respond,” She said. “So we’ve adapted just like many others have.”

The virus also disrupted their ability to hire everyone they need and put many more employees essentially on furlough. Parise said they kept field offices open throughout the last few months but nonetheless, for many employees there was simply no work to do.

And Parise said all that means they are still looking to hire staff, primarily in Greenlee, Navajo and La Paz counties.

