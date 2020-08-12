2020 Census begins door-knocking as response rate in Coconino County remains low

Census workers across Arizona began going door to door this week, following up with households that have yet to respond to the 2020 census.
The effort comes as census officials continue to encourage residents help ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.
Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.
So far, Coconino County and parts of Flagstaff lag behind the rest of the state and the country in census response rates.
So far, the response rate for Coconino County is 42% compared to the statewide average rate of 60%.
And when compared to the response rate to the 2010 census, which local officials say already represented an undercount of the area, the current response rate locally looks grim.
Large portions of the county have response rates well under their 2010 numbers, according to the Graduate Center at the City University of New York. In Flagstaff, while there is more variation, it’s a similar story.
While portions of the city, namely Greenlaw Estates and the neighborhoods around Foxglenn, have exceeded 2010 response rates, much more of the city has seen response rates far lower than the final 2010 levels.
Census workers going door-to-door may increase those response rates but as a media release from the Graduate Center points out, census workers across the country have 8 million more homes to visit than they did in 2010 and have 6 weeks instead of 10 to get that work done.
As census workers begin to knock on doors, the bureau is working with the Centers for Disease Control to protect the health and safety of the public and employees, according to the census.
As they conduct interviews, census workers are equipped with face masks and sanitizer, maintaining social distance of 6 feet or more and are not entering homes, instead conducting interviews outside as much as possible or practical.
Given those measures, census officials say the interviews should present a low risk of transmission of COVID-19.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
