2020 Census begins door-knocking as response rate in Coconino County remains low

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Census workers across Arizona began going door to door this week, following up with households that have yet to respond to the 2020 census.

The effort comes as census officials continue to encourage residents help ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.

Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.

So far, Coconino County and parts of Flagstaff lag behind the rest of the state and the country in census response rates.

So far, the response rate for Coconino County is 42% compared to the statewide average rate of 60%.

And when compared to the response rate to the 2010 census, which local officials say already represented an undercount of the area, the current response rate locally looks grim.

Large portions of the county have response rates well under their 2010 numbers, according to the Graduate Center at the City University of New York. In Flagstaff, while there is more variation, it’s a similar story.