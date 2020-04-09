$20 million in CARES Act funding awarded to Arizona health centers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding more than $20 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to health centers across Arizona for their coronavirus response efforts, including both North Country Healthcare and Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation.

North Country Healthcare will receive nearly $1.6 million, while Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation will receive about $566,000.

“Today’s funding will help health centers across Arizona keep their doors open and save lives,” said Arizona senior senator Kyrsten Sinema in a media release Wednesday.

In total, HHS awarded to more than $1.3 billion to 1,387 health centers throughout the country. These awards can be used to detect coronavirus; prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19; and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels, according to HHS.