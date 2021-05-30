'2 Lives' is her second act: Laurel Morales delves into the podcasting world

In a sense, though, this form of storytelling has been percolating in Morales for decades, waiting for the chance to bubble to the surface. It's telling, too, that during her reporting career Morales had to fend off bouts of laryngitis; since starting the podcast, no occurrences.

“I’ve met people along the way where their story didn’t really fit into four-and-a-half minutes,” she said. “I put them on the back burner and thought, ‘When I have time, I’d like to come back and devote time to this.’ This is before podcasting was around. I was thinking, what (would it be), a documentary? A book? But then, I really fell in love with podcasts, like ‘This American Life.’”

Morales’ first foray into longer-form journalism occurred while at KJZZ. In 2014, she was reporting about a spate of accidental deaths in the Grand Canyon, most occurring on the Colorado River.

In her news reporting, she met a white water guide who related a harrowing story of how, a few years earlier, he had rescued a woman from a foaming eddy in the middle of the night. Morales took the time to track down the saved woman, reunited her with the guide, and the resulting reconstructed narrative gripped KJZZ listeners.

