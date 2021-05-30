'2 Lives' is her second act: Laurel Morales delves into the podcasting world

News consumption, especially when taken in gluttonous amounts, can be wearisome, even depressing. Now, imagine it is your job to report the news in a time of COVID-19 and political rancor and divisiveness. Every day, stories on illness and death. Every day, a steady diet of fraught news.
That is what Laurel Morales, longtime public radio reporter at Phoenix’s KJZZ, faced this past year. She was a pro and pushed on, of course, until, finally, she’d had enough.
Morales, 48, left the daily grind of being the Flagstaff and northern Arizona correspondent for the NPR affiliate’s “Fronteras Desk” near the end of 2020, but she hasn’t stepped away from the mic. Not by a long shot. She is about to drop the second season of her podcast, “2 Lives,” which began as a project for KJZZ but now is all hers.
The radiant smile she flashes sitting in a Flagstaff café perhaps is proof enough that she made the correct, if difficult, choice to step away from a high-profile media gig after more than two decades of daily reporting, most recently centering on the many challenges facing residents of the Navajo Nation.
“I was burnt-out on the news,” she says. “The news I was covering was getting more and more frustrating, and I wasn’t listening to the news anymore. And if I was, I was just reading the headlines and deciding, ‘Do I want to spiral into a dark place about this today?’”
Was Morales, herself, as depressed as the news was during the height of the coronavirus coverage? Was covering breaking news breaking her spirit?
She gazed out the window of Firecreek Coffee to the traffic rushing by on Route 66 and took four seconds to respond. In radio, they’d call it dead air; in a coffee shop, while chatting amiably, it’s just called an awkward pause. Then, she answered.
“Definitely, there were some dark times, for sure,” she said. “It’s one of the first things a therapist tells you: don’t check the news. But when it’s your job … I actually wrote a letter to my (KJZZ) colleagues before I left about secondary PTSD for reporters.”
To show what Morales was facing, here are the headlines from a week's worth of reports she filed for KJZZ in late June, 2020: "Coronavirus Hotspots Now Surround Navajo Nation;” “Wildfire Threatens Communities On Navajo Nation;” “Judge: Alaska Native Corporations Eligible For COVID Relief Funds;” “White Mountain Apache Shut Down Reservation;” “Native Americans Face Vote-By-Mail Obstacles;” “Hiker Dies At Grand Canyon Of Heat-Related Illness.”
It just seemed so ... relentless.
But all that is behind Morales now, and she’s in a much better place mentally. And her “2 Lives” podcast, the second season of which debuts June 15, is all about people who have faced life changes, often in extremis, and found their purpose and focus irrevocably changed from the experience. The podcast’s title, and its mission statement, comes from the words of Confucius: “We all have two lives. The second begins the moment we realize we have only one.”
You, perhaps, could say that Morales is living what she is now reporting, though her change of life trajectory was more a slow dawning of disillusionment followed by a new path than a startling event such as a death, an unbidden calamity or a familial crisis.
Still, it’s a big change for a journalist in her prime. But the switch to full-time podcasting — arguably now the most compelling form audio storytelling — has rejuvenated her reporting and writing chops -- which are considerable. And, ironically, she is tackling subjects in “2 Lives” that are just as serious, just as freighted with tragedy and sorrow as when she covered the Navajo Nation during the pandemic or her reporting from the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire that killed 19 hotshots, the latter of which earned her an Murrow Award, one of radio’s top honors.
Journalism journey
The difference now is that Morales chooses her own assignments, takes a deeper dive into the story behind the story and explores the full circle of a story, from onset to aftermath, and tries to make sense of what sometimes takes months or years for people to process.
It is the type of journalism that simply cannot be done in a four-and-a-half minute NPR segment. It is journalism that needs time and perspective, without the rush of deadline pressure. And it is a journalism that Morales is still learning: the nuts and bolts of shaping a narrative over 20 minutes, building suspense and augmenting the interviews with sound design and the background music that’s become de rigueur in the podcasting world.
In a sense, though, this form of storytelling has been percolating in Morales for decades, waiting for the chance to bubble to the surface. It's telling, too, that during her reporting career Morales had to fend off bouts of laryngitis; since starting the podcast, no occurrences.
“I’ve met people along the way where their story didn’t really fit into four-and-a-half minutes,” she said. “I put them on the back burner and thought, ‘When I have time, I’d like to come back and devote time to this.’ This is before podcasting was around. I was thinking, what (would it be), a documentary? A book? But then, I really fell in love with podcasts, like ‘This American Life.’”
Morales’ first foray into longer-form journalism occurred while at KJZZ. In 2014, she was reporting about a spate of accidental deaths in the Grand Canyon, most occurring on the Colorado River.
In her news reporting, she met a white water guide who related a harrowing story of how, a few years earlier, he had rescued a woman from a foaming eddy in the middle of the night. Morales took the time to track down the saved woman, reunited her with the guide, and the resulting reconstructed narrative gripped KJZZ listeners.
What perhaps Morales did not know at the time was that this one-off piece would someday serve as a template for her podcast. She had mulled exploring more such deep dives for years and finally made the pitch to her KJZZ editors during the pandemic. The station, which had dipped its toe into the podcasting waters, gave Morales three months to produce a season’s worth (seven episodes) of “2 Lives” before she’d return to regular daily reporting duties.
She dove in and, in rapid succession, produced a variety of deeply reported stories with the through-line that all the subjects experienced life-altering events that resulted in fundamental change, both tangibly and psychically.
One concerned a Navajo nurse attending to COVID patients on the reservation who contracted the virus herself and nearly died. Another centered on a Flagstaff couple whose life is waylaid following the stillbirth of their son and, in delving into the medical reasons behind it, came to learn of an umbilical cord abnormality that prevented the same outcome when they tried for another child. And another is a gripping familial story of a Texas woman coming to terms with the legacy of her deaf, incarcerated father.
The podcasts were well received by the station’s listeners — shorter radio versions were broadcast as well — so much so that Morales felt confident enough to plan for a second season.
“We’d gotten enough listener feedback on these stories (to know) they were meaningful to people,” Morales said. “People felt connected and inspired. It was 2020, when people were really looking for that.”
Her KJZZ bosses, however, would not commit to giving Morales the time and resources to produce a second season.
“I totally understood and don’t blame them,” she said. “They wanted someone to cover breaking news.”
So Morales decided to break away. It is a risk, no doubt, both financially and career-wise. Only the top podcasts get picked up for syndication or get enough sponsorship to be self-sustaining. Because the second season of “2 Lives” no longer carries KJZZ’s imprimatur, it has yet to reach that status, and Morales depends of donations and downloads and listener “reviews” online to draw potential advertising.
“We budgeted for this,” said Morales, referring to her husband, Matt, and daughters Scarlett, 13, and Lucia, 10. “This was three years in the making, planning for it, making sure my husband was on board.”
Shaking things up
Morales is not going it alone, though. She has enlisted the services of Rough Cut Collective, an editing service made up of several public radio veterans; Morales works closely with editor Camila Kerwin, whose day job is on the syndicated program “Marketplace.”
Still, it is Morales who does the work. Subject matter is solely of her choosing, the writing, recording and music selection is her domain, as well. What Kerwin provides, Morales said, is smoothing out rough edges and ensuring that listeners stay engaged for 20 minutes. It’s a learning curve that Morales said she’s still working on.
“I really try not to be manipulative (with music), especially coming from a news background,” Morales said. “It’s something I think about all the time. But think about if you watched ‘Jaws’ on mute; it wouldn’t nearly be as scary.
“That’s a really big reason I’m working with an editor. I’ll make a decision and I’m fairly new — only the last four years I’ve been working with music — I’ll listen without music first and ask myself, am I manipulating here? There’s tape I’ll listen to, people telling their story that makes me emotional without the music. That’s where the editor’s come in and made some good calls.”
One thing Morales hasn’t had to learn is what makes a good story — and what makes a story worthy of “2 Lives.” She’s always had a clear focus on that, as far back at 1982 when, as a 10-year-old in Indiana, her parents bought her a Sanyo Cassette Recorder for Christmas and young Laurel surreptitiously recorded her older sister Claire and got numerous family scoops.
Here’s what Morales looks for as subjects: “Anyone who has faced darkness and that experience has changed them in some way. But I don’t want it to sound like a trope. I’m hoping people will listen to these stories and not have to go through something scary before they don’t take life for granted as much.”
Morales hedges when asked if she has experienced “2 Lives” moments throughout her life. She shared one.
Driving back to Flagstaff from Phoenix on Interstate 17, she was distracted, took her eyes off the road and nearly slammed into a rock wall. She emerged shaken but unscathed. The incident, which took place during the period when Morales was contemplating career change, has stayed with her.
“Every time I pass that spot,” she said, “I get the chills and grip the steering wheel.”
When recounting the incident, Morales wondered whether she should share her close call, and its reverberating effects on her psyche, on the podcast.
“I’m trying to decide whether or not it’s worthy,” she said, smiling. “On one hand, I think it’s only fair I share mine if I’m asking people to share their stories but, on the other hand, I don’t know if it measures up.”