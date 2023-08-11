A 14-year-old boy was rescued at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon Tuesday after he fell over the edge, park officials announced.

The boy had fallen approximately 70-100 feet from Bright Angel Point.

After arriving, officials determined a helicopter rescue was not possible because of both wind conditions and his location.

Search and rescue team members then lowered themselves to the boy in what is referred to as a high-angle technical rope rescue.

The boy was flown to a pediatric trauma center for definitive care. It is not clear why or how the boy fell from Bright Angel Point.

Multiple people involved with the incident remarked on how well the operation went, park officials said.

"I've been on several of these now over the last few years, and this was one of the smoothest and most efficient rescues I've ever seen," said Lauren Cisneros of Grand Canyon Conservancy.

Grand Canyon National Park search and rescue team members respond to hundreds of calls a year, and undergo intensive and consistent training to be prepared for them. Successful rescues such as this Tuesday’s highlight the necessity and skill of rescuers, park officials said.

"I can say with great confidence that they put to use advanced medical skills in an austere environment that are rarely executed in most other places, said Meghan Smith, Preventive Search and Rescue Supervisor. "It's clear that their training and hard work paid off, leading to a smooth, timely operation that will no doubt lead to better outcomes for this patient."

Grand Canyon National Park officials also remind visitors to stay at least 10 feet away from the rim and heed fences, barriers, and signage.