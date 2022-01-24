11-year-old dies after being hit by car near Highway 180 snowplay area

An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car while crossing the highway with his family near a popular snowplay area Saturday.

After years of fender benders and near-misses, some say the death was an almost inevitable tragedy.

The boy and his family were visiting Flagstaff from Sinaloa, Mexico. They were attempting to run across Highway 180, also known as Fort Valley Road, near milepost 222 at about 1:27 p.m., according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves. The milepost is located about three miles outside of Flagstaff and less than a mile before the turn onto Snowbowl Road.

The family stopped crossing as a car approached, Graves said. The boy did not, though, and was hit by a vehicle headed east. Officials are not identifying the boy at this time.

Authorities identified the driver as a 20-year-old woman from California in a Jeep Wrangler. The driver remained on the scene and the case has been forwarded to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office.

Graves said investigators have not ruled out impairment as a factor. He noted that the investigation is still in the early stages, but it appears the child ran out directly in front of the oncoming car.

It’s not clear what the family was doing there or why they were attempting to cross. Graves said it’s still under investigation as of Monday morning.

However, the area is a popular spot for people to stop and play in the snow. Snowplay is prohibited in the area, as is parking along the shoulder of Highway 180.

Despite this, drivers who park along the roadway have plagued Coconino County for a while. Jon Paxton, spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, said there have been countless near-misses along this portion of the highway for years. This was the first death he could recall.

“It’s one of those things where nobody wants this,” he said. “It’s terrible. Hopefully, this will give it the attention it needs to prevent it from happening again.”

It’s not limited just to the highway, either. While Highway 180 is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Public Safety, snowplay has proved to be a nuisance throughout the city and county with dumped trash, crowding, illegal parking and numerous other issues.

Officials have attempted to address those problems on this specific stretch and numerous others throughout the city several times in recent years.

Signs are placed along Highway 180, reminding drivers not to park on the shoulder as it is reserved for emergency vehicles. County officials attempted to discourage parking along county-maintained highways in a 2017 ordinance that gave authorities the right to tow any parked cars and cite the drivers from November to April 1. Drivers can also face a fine of more than $200. But even patrolling the often-packed areas and attempting to issue tickets can be a challenge as nearly every law enforcement department throughout the state faces staffing shortages.

Yet cars still crowd the sides of the roadway after each snowfall. It’s not as though they can simply shut down the highway or place guardrails to stop all parking as emergency vehicles still need to use the shoulder.

The recent closing of the Wing Mountain Snow Play Area helped alleviate some of the traffic in that specific area. But people will still always find somewhere else to go, Paxton said. CCSO and local officials have used maps and other promotional material to push snow play to more established areas, such as the Flagstaff Snow Park at Fort Tuthill and local parks. All they can do is encourage people to seek safer options.

“What do you do when there are that many people?” Paxton questioned. “It’s just going to have to be public awareness.”

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

