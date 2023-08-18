Fire managers working the Kane Fire north of the Grand Canyon announced 100% containment had been expected Friday.

The announcement came as crews continue suppression repair and rehabilitation work around the perimeter of the burned area.

Management of the fire will transition from the local Type 3 organization to a smaller Type 4 managed by the Kaibab National Forest. Crews will continue to patrol and respond to any new starts as thunderstorms continue to move through the area.

Fire crews were able to quickly establish a perimeter on the Kane Fire with the assistance of the onset of the monsoonal weather pattern. Daytime cloud cover, higher humidity and precipitation all moderated fire behavior, allowing crews to protect valuable cultural resources ahead of and in the vicinity of the fire.

Although more rain is in the forecast through the weekend and into next week, smoke may still be visible from the Kane Fire area as pinyon pine and juniper stumps smolder.