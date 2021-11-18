100% affordable housing project and parking garage in downtown Flagstaff night be one step closer to fruition

The first phase of the project will encompass the northern half of the property. Dubbed San Francisco Square, phase one will be largely aimed at seniors and include 70 units. Of those, 60 would be one-bedroom units while 10 units would have two bedrooms. It will also include 59 parking spaces for residents.

Phase two of the project, dubbed Aspen Lofts, will then be built on the southern half of the property and comes as part of a collaboration with Catholic Charities. The units built as part of phase two will be aimed at more than just a senior population, rather being built for a wide variety of family types.

As such, phase two will include 37 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and 19 three-bedroom units for a total of 76 units. The phase will also bring 55 parking spaces for residents and 97 parking spaces that will be sold to the City of Flagstaff for use by the nearby municipal courthouse and members of the public.

The city is currently renting several public parking spaces on the old school property, largely to support the parking needs of the courthouse. That arrangement will continue through construction of the first phase.