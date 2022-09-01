10 Years of Ask-a-Ranger Columns

Coconino Nat'l Forest/Flagstaff Nat'l Monuments

Rooms with a View, Shannon Clark 2013

Wildland Warriors, Corey Cooper 2013

A Home with a View, Jane Jackson 2013

Never a Dull Moment for a Volunteer-in-Parks, Bern Carey 2014

50 Years of Wilderness, Steve Hirst 2014

Rangers Vary in More than Just Outfits, Ellen Wade 2015

Tackling the 5 W's of Walnut Canyon, MacKenzie See & Robert Wallace

100 Years of America's Best Idea, Staff 2016

Sallie Brewer, the First Female NPS Ranger, Bill Wade 2016

Navigating Back into the Night, Robert Wallace 2016

100 Years of NPS Architecture and Its Evolution, Nicole Arendt 2016

Walnut Canyon Gets Mather Plaque, Kayci Cook Collins 2017

This Week, It's Ask a Rancher, Jeremy Krones 2018

Young Volcano Sunset Crater Offers Array of Activities, Jeff Goulden 2020

The Hand of the Original Builder: Wupatki Pueblo, Rose Houk 2022

Flagstaff Water, Springs & Climate

Flagstaff Springs to Life, Shannon Clark 2013

Where Does Flagstaff Water Come From?, Shannon Clark 2014

Accessing Summer Swimming Holes, Ellen Wade 2016

Coping with Temperature, Precipitation Variability, Amy Whipple 2018

Flagstaff's First Water System, John Noll 2022

Geology

Peaks Not a Blowout, Richard Holm 2013

A Meandering Tale, Richard Holm 2013

The Great Dying, Bill Wade 2014

Two Views on Red Butte's Beginnings, Stephen Hirst/Bill Wade 2015

Earth, Wind & Fire at Sunset, Bill Wade 2016

Solving the Mystery of Volcanic Corn, Bill Wade 2016

Are Flagstaff Volcanoes a Boom or a Bust?, Bill Wade 2018

The Interesting Tale of the Mogollon Rim, Wayne Ranney 2019

The Distinctive Coconino Sandstone, Stewart Aitchison 2019

Red Mountain Amphitheater—Explosion or Erosion?, Bill Wade 2019

More Than Meets the Eye on McMillan Mesa, Wayne Ranney 2020

Walnut Creek: Flagstaff's Other River, Richard Holm 2020

Mount Elden—Flagstaff's Other Volcano, Wayne Ranney 2021

Mormon Lake Is a Rarity in Arizona, Richard Holm 2022

History

The Big House, Bill Wade 2013

Name that Peak, Steve Hirst 2014

Peaks in Flagstaff Had Native Names Before San Francisco Mtn, Steve Hirst 2014

Reflections on G.A. Pearson, Susan Olberding 2015

Grazing Sheep Shaped Landscape, Susan Olberding 2016

1919: The Greatest (Re)Generation, Bill Wade 2016

Beale Road a Good Test of Camels in Military, Jerry Snow 2016

Antoine Leroux, Explorer & Guide, Jeff Cooney 2017

San Francisco Spring Kept Explorers on Their Toes, Bill Wade 2017

A Bit of the Moon Near Flagstaff, Ed Wolfe 2017

Last of a Noble Line: The Jones of Wupatki, Jeffrey Cooney 2017

Long Battle to Keep Artifacts Local, Sean Golightly 2018

A Jesse Fewkes Rebuttal, Peter Pilles 2018

Training for the Moon (& Beyond), Karen Malis-Clark/Bill Wade 2019

The Rocky Ride of the Colonel's Railroad, Richard McGaugh 2019

How the Central Arizona Railroad Steamed Up, Richard McGaugh 2020

Black American History in Our Own Backyard, Margaret Hangan 2020

A Crater, a Colton, and the Museum of Northern Arizona, Melissa Lawton/Susan Olberding 2020

A Father, the Daughters, and Walnut Canyon, Susan Olberding 2021

Looking at Western Message Petroglyphs, Leigh Marymor 2021

A.E. Douglass and Diaries of the Trees, Rose Houk 2021

Walnut Canyon and 'Song of the Lark,' Part 1, Mary Blasing 2021

Walnut Canyon and 'Song of the Lark,' Part 2, Mary Blasing 2021

AZ Tree Farmer of the Year, Ellen Wade 2021

"I Came Alive in Arizona...": Mesa Ranch School in the Early 1900s, Susan Olberding 2022

Pat Jenks and Deerwater Ranch, Dan Campbell 2022

Everett Ruess and Flagstaff, Part 1, Bill Wade 2022

Everett Ruess and Flagstaff, Part 2, Bill Wade 2022

Great Camel Experiment Revisited, Part 1, Neil Weintraub 2022

Great Camel Experiment Revisited, Part 2, Neil Weintraub 2022

Native Peoples & Archaeology

Ask an Archaeologist, Staff 2015

Side Attractions at Wupatki Bern Carey 2015

The Ball Court League, Bern Carey 2016

Walnut Canyon Ancient Life Was on the Move, Erin Gearty & Nicole Arendt 2016

Unearthing the Mystery Behind the Meteor, Ken Zoll 2017

Then and Now, Wupatki a Project of a Lifetime, Rose Houk 2018

The Story Behind the Treaty of 1868, Jeffrey Cooney 2018

Plenty of Sacred Sites in the Area, Evelyn Billo/Robert Mark 2019

The Names of the Mountain From My Youth, Richard McGaugh 2022

The Hand of the Original Builder: Wupatki Pueblo, Rose Houk 2022

Plants

Finding June Flora, Ellen Wade 2013

Juniper Zen, Kimberly Diamond 2015

Flagstaff-Area Parks & Ponderosas, Bill Wade 2015

Golden Treasures Growing on Peaks, Lois Hirst/Debra Crisp 2015

Mistletoe Easy on Eyes, Hard on Trees, Ellen Wade 2017

Some Sharp Tips on Yuccas & Agaves, Ellen Wade 2018

The Walnuts of Walnut Canyon, Rose Houk 2019

Milkweed: Not Just for Monarchs, Ellen Wade 2019

Sacred Datura of Southwest Part of History of Hallucinogens, Bill Wade 2020

The Dreaded Carnivorous Bladderwort, Gary Alpert/Dan Campbell 2020

The Pumphouse Area, Part One: The Meadow, Stewart Aitchison 2021

The Pumphouse Area, Part Two: The Wash, Stewart Aitchison 2021

Having the Gall to Learn About Plants, Dan Campbell 2022

Ranger Tales

Angelo's Heart Attack, John Westerlund 2013

What's the Stupidest Question? This One, Sean Golightly 2017

A Great Bear of a Clock, Pat Benson 2018

Some Unintended Consequences, Diana Henry 2019

Snowbowl

Questions From the Chairlift, Karen Malis-Clark 2013

Trails

Happy Trails–McDowell, Judi Irons 2013

Easy, Short and Scenic Trails, Ellen Wade 2014

Happy Trails–Sedona & Wupatki, Ellen Wade 2014

Celebrate Wilderness into Autumn, Staff 2014

Happy Trails–Tucson, George Price 2015

Joshua Tree a Mix of Landscapes, History, Hilary Clark 2016

A Map or App Will Get You on the Right Trail, Staff 2017

Celebrating the Arizona National Scenic Trail, Andrea Michaels 2017

Donkeybelles on the Arizona National Scenic Trail, Leigh-Anne Thrasher 2017

Trailing Around Woody Mountain, Bill Wade 2017

Arizona Trail Offers Hikes When Winter Hits Flagstaff, Arizona Trail Assn. Staff 2017

Happy Trails in and Around Camp Verde, Ken Zoll 2018

Happy Trails–Petrified Forest National Park, Ryan Carpenter & PEFO staff 2019

Wildfires

Living with Fire Triangles, Karen Malis-Clark & staff 2014

Protecting the Flagstaff Watershed, Karen Malis-Clark & Jessica Richardson 2-16

The Museum Fire and the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project, Karen-Malis Clark 2019

The Museum Fire One Year Later, John Noll 2020

Wildlife

Great Snakes Alive, Charlene Stone 2013

Summertime is for the Birds, Ellen Wade 2013

Get to Know Flagstaff's Black Birds, Celia Holm 2014

Flagstaff's Porcupines, Bill Wade 2014

Where Did Flagstaff's Porcupines Go?, Bill Wade 2014

Hummingbirds Creating a Whrrr, Rick Ruess 2015

A Tale of Two Beetles, Gary Alpert 2016

Coyote: Celebrated Song Dog and Wily Trickster, Case Griffing 2017

Walnut Canyon Summer Home for Breeding Birds, Ryan Carpenter 2018

Introduction of Elk Leads to Chain Reaction, Dave Smith 2018

An Unusual Wildlife Sighting at Walnut Canyon National Monument, Ryan Carpenter 2019

Regal Steller's Jays Crowned Birds of America, Rose Houk 2020

The Squirrel with Bunny Ears, Jeff Goulden 2020

The Joy of Bird Sightings, Jeff Goulden 2021

The Colorado Plateau Gadfly, Gary Alpert 2021

Where Wildlife Get Their Water, Part 1, John Noll 2021

Where Wildlife Get Their Water, Part 2, John Noll 2021

Hummingbirds, a Familiar Buzz in the Air in Flagstaff, Ellen Wade 2022

The Mexican Spotted Owls of Walnut Canyon, Ryan Carpenter 2022