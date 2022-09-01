10 Years of Ask-a-Ranger Columns

Coconino Nat'l Forest/Flagstaff Nat'l Monuments
Rooms with a View, Shannon Clark 2013
Wildland Warriors, Corey Cooper 2013
A Home with a View, Jane Jackson 2013
Never a Dull Moment for a Volunteer-in-Parks, Bern Carey 2014
50 Years of Wilderness, Steve Hirst 2014
Rangers Vary in More than Just Outfits, Ellen Wade 2015
Tackling the 5 W's of Walnut Canyon, MacKenzie See & Robert Wallace
100 Years of America's Best Idea, Staff 2016
Sallie Brewer, the First Female NPS Ranger, Bill Wade 2016
Navigating Back into the Night, Robert Wallace 2016
100 Years of NPS Architecture and Its Evolution, Nicole Arendt 2016
Walnut Canyon Gets Mather Plaque, Kayci Cook Collins 2017
This Week, It's Ask a Rancher, Jeremy Krones 2018
Young Volcano Sunset Crater Offers Array of Activities, Jeff Goulden 2020
The Hand of the Original Builder: Wupatki Pueblo, Rose Houk 2022
Flagstaff Water, Springs & Climate
Flagstaff Springs to Life, Shannon Clark 2013
Where Does Flagstaff Water Come From?, Shannon Clark 2014
Accessing Summer Swimming Holes, Ellen Wade 2016
Coping with Temperature, Precipitation Variability, Amy Whipple 2018
Flagstaff's First Water System, John Noll 2022
Geology
Peaks Not a Blowout, Richard Holm 2013
A Meandering Tale, Richard Holm 2013
The Great Dying, Bill Wade 2014
Two Views on Red Butte's Beginnings, Stephen Hirst/Bill Wade 2015
Earth, Wind & Fire at Sunset, Bill Wade 2016
Solving the Mystery of Volcanic Corn, Bill Wade 2016
Rogers Lake: Where Did It Come From, Where Does It Go?, Bill Wade 2018
Are Flagstaff Volcanoes a Boom or a Bust?, Bill Wade 2018
The Interesting Tale of the Mogollon Rim, Wayne Ranney 2019
The Distinctive Coconino Sandstone, Stewart Aitchison 2019
Red Mountain Amphitheater—Explosion or Erosion?, Bill Wade 2019
Red Mountain Amphitheatre—A Gorgeous, if Complex, Volcanic Feature, Nancy Riggs 2019
More Than Meets the Eye on McMillan Mesa, Wayne Ranney 2020
Walnut Creek: Flagstaff's Other River, Richard Holm 2020
Mount Elden—Flagstaff's Other Volcano, Wayne Ranney 2021
Mormon Lake Is a Rarity in Arizona, Richard Holm 2022
History
The Big House, Bill Wade 2013
Name that Peak, Steve Hirst 2014
Peaks in Flagstaff Had Native Names Before San Francisco Mtn, Steve Hirst 2014
Reflections on G.A. Pearson, Susan Olberding 2015
C. Hart Merriam's 'Higher Education', Chelsea Schroeder/ Karen Malis-Clark 2015
Grazing Sheep Shaped Landscape, Susan Olberding 2016
1919: The Greatest (Re)Generation, Bill Wade 2016
Beale Road a Good Test of Camels in Military, Jerry Snow 2016
Antoine Leroux, Explorer & Guide, Jeff Cooney 2017
San Francisco Spring Kept Explorers on Their Toes, Bill Wade 2017
A Bit of the Moon Near Flagstaff, Ed Wolfe 2017
Last of a Noble Line: The Jones of Wupatki, Jeffrey Cooney 2017
Kendrick Peak, Kendrick Street. Who Was Kendrick?, Jerry Snow 2017
Long Battle to Keep Artifacts Local, Sean Golightly 2018
A Jesse Fewkes Rebuttal, Peter Pilles 2018
Training for the Moon (& Beyond), Karen Malis-Clark/Bill Wade 2019
The Rocky Ride of the Colonel's Railroad, Richard McGaugh 2019
How the Central Arizona Railroad Steamed Up, Richard McGaugh 2020
Black American History in Our Own Backyard, Margaret Hangan 2020
A Crater, a Colton, and the Museum of Northern Arizona, Melissa Lawton/Susan Olberding 2020
The 'Potato Capital': Flagstaff's Agricultural Roots, Mary Blasing 2020
A Father, the Daughters, and Walnut Canyon, Susan Olberding 2021
Looking at Western Message Petroglyphs, Leigh Marymor 2021
A.E. Douglass and Diaries of the Trees, Rose Houk 2021
Walnut Canyon and 'Song of the Lark,' Part 1, Mary Blasing 2021
Walnut Canyon and 'Song of the Lark,' Part 2, Mary Blasing 2021
AZ Tree Farmer of the Year, Ellen Wade 2021
"I Came Alive in Arizona...": Mesa Ranch School in the Early 1900s, Susan Olberding 2022
Pat Jenks and Deerwater Ranch, Dan Campbell 2022
Everett Ruess and Flagstaff, Part 1, Bill Wade 2022
Everett Ruess and Flagstaff, Part 2, Bill Wade 2022
Great Camel Experiment Revisited, Part 1, Neil Weintraub 2022
Great Camel Experiment Revisited, Part 2, Neil Weintraub 2022
Native Peoples & Archaeology
Two Views on Red Butte's Beginnings, Stephen Hirst/Bill Wade, 2015
Ask an Archaeologist, Staff 2015
Side Attractions at Wupatki Bern Carey 2015
Earth, Wind & Fire at Sunset, Bill Wade 2016
Solving the Mystery of Volcanic Corn, Bill Wade 2016
The Ball Court League, Bern Carey 2016
Walnut Canyon Ancient Life Was on the Move, Erin Gearty & Nicole Arendt 2016
Unearthing the Mystery Behind the Meteor, Ken Zoll 2017
Then and Now, Wupatki a Project of a Lifetime, Rose Houk 2018
The Story Behind the Treaty of 1868, Jeffrey Cooney 2018
Plenty of Sacred Sites in the Area, Evelyn Billo/Robert Mark 2019
The Names of the Mountain From My Youth, Richard McGaugh 2022
The Hand of the Original Builder: Wupatki Pueblo, Rose Houk 2022
Plants
Finding June Flora, Ellen Wade 2013
Juniper Zen, Kimberly Diamond 2015
Flagstaff-Area Parks & Ponderosas, Bill Wade 2015
Golden Treasures Growing on Peaks, Lois Hirst/Debra Crisp 2015
1919: The Greatest (Re)Generation, Bill Wade 2016
Mistletoe Easy on Eyes, Hard on Trees, Ellen Wade 2017
Some Sharp Tips on Yuccas & Agaves, Ellen Wade 2018
The Walnuts of Walnut Canyon, Rose Houk 2019
Milkweed: Not Just for Monarchs, Ellen Wade 2019
Sacred Datura of Southwest Part of History of Hallucinogens, Bill Wade 2020
The Dreaded Carnivorous Bladderwort, Gary Alpert/Dan Campbell 2020
The Pumphouse Area, Part One: The Meadow, Stewart Aitchison 2021
The Pumphouse Area, Part Two: The Wash, Stewart Aitchison 2021
Having the Gall to Learn About Plants, Dan Campbell 2022
Ranger Tales
Angelo's Heart Attack, John Westerlund 2013
Murder at Mount Elden, John Westerlund 2014 (revisited by later research: Elden Descendents, Historian Have New Story to Tell, Randy Wilson, 2018)
What's the Stupidest Question? This One, Sean Golightly 2017
A Great Bear of a Clock, Pat Benson 2018
Some Unintended Consequences, Diana Henry 2019
Snowbowl
Questions From the Chairlift, Karen Malis-Clark 2013
Golden Treasures Growing on Peaks, Lois Hirst/Debra Crisp 2015
Trails
Happy Trails–McDowell, Judi Irons 2013
Easy, Short and Scenic Trails, Ellen Wade 2014
Happy Trails–Sedona & Wupatki, Ellen Wade 2014
Celebrate Wilderness into Autumn, Staff 2014
Happy Trails–Tucson, George Price 2015
Joshua Tree a Mix of Landscapes, History, Hilary Clark 2016
A Map or App Will Get You on the Right Trail, Staff 2017
Celebrating the Arizona National Scenic Trail, Andrea Michaels 2017
Donkeybelles on the Arizona National Scenic Trail, Leigh-Anne Thrasher 2017
Trailing Around Woody Mountain, Bill Wade 2017
Arizona Trail Offers Hikes When Winter Hits Flagstaff, Arizona Trail Assn. Staff 2017
Happy Trails in and Around Camp Verde, Ken Zoll 2018
Happy Trails–Petrified Forest National Park, Ryan Carpenter & PEFO staff 2019
Wildfires
Living with Fire Triangles, Karen Malis-Clark & staff 2014
Protecting the Flagstaff Watershed, Karen Malis-Clark & Jessica Richardson 2-16
The Museum Fire and the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project, Karen-Malis Clark 2019
The Museum Fire One Year Later, John Noll 2020
The Museum Fire One Year Later, Part 2, John Noll/Karen Malis-Clark
Wildlife
Great Snakes Alive, Charlene Stone 2013
Summertime is for the Birds, Ellen Wade 2013
Get to Know Flagstaff's Black Birds, Celia Holm 2014
Flagstaff's Porcupines, Bill Wade 2014
Where Did Flagstaff's Porcupines Go?, Bill Wade 2014
Hummingbirds Creating a Whrrr, Rick Ruess 2015
A Tale of Two Beetles, Gary Alpert 2016
Coyote: Celebrated Song Dog and Wily Trickster, Case Griffing 2017
Walnut Canyon Summer Home for Breeding Birds, Ryan Carpenter 2018
Introduction of Elk Leads to Chain Reaction, Dave Smith 2018
An Unusual Wildlife Sighting at Walnut Canyon National Monument, Ryan Carpenter 2019
Regal Steller's Jays Crowned Birds of America, Rose Houk 2020
The Squirrel with Bunny Ears, Jeff Goulden 2020
The Joy of Bird Sightings, Jeff Goulden 2021
The Colorado Plateau Gadfly, Gary Alpert 2021
Where Wildlife Get Their Water, Part 1, John Noll 2021
Where Wildlife Get Their Water, Part 2, John Noll 2021
Hummingbirds, a Familiar Buzz in the Air in Flagstaff, Ellen Wade 2022
The Mexican Spotted Owls of Walnut Canyon, Ryan Carpenter 2022