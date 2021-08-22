10 years later, researchers say Schultz Fire, flooding still impacting residents, governments

“These are some of the things that we're interested in exploring more: Can we put a monetary value on the value of a restored acre, for example? What would society be willing to pay [for a healthy acre of forest] and as part of that, the healthy watershed that comes with it, the carbon storage that comes with it, the recreation opportunities, and so on,” Colavito said.

Takeaways

A cost of somewhere between $95.8 million and $100.7 million is a lot of money, but Colavito said it is certainly possible that the Schultz Fire also represents one of the less expensive forest fires we have seen in the West in recent years.

Other parts of the country have seen larger fires, and although one life was lost during a post-fire flooding event, no homes were destroyed by fire.

Colavito said they found the lion's share of the expenses from the fires and flooding fell onto governments, agencies and utilities, with the majority of the costs incurred within the first five years after the fire.

But Colavito said in her view, their work again highlights the importance of forest restoration projects as a much cheaper alternative to responding to fires and their consequences.