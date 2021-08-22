10 years later, researchers say Schultz Fire, flooding still impacting residents, governments

The long-term impacts of large wildfire are no secret to Flagstaff residents, especially after this monsoon season has brought substantial post-fire flooding off of the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar.
But a new study from the Ecological Restoration Institute at Northern Arizona University has put a finer point on the long-term costs, both financial and social, of catastrophic wildfires.
The study examined the continued financial and social costs of the 2010 Schultz Fire, on government agencies, utilities and local residents, over the last 10 years, and followed up on a previous study of costs related to the fire done in 2013.
Melanie Colavito, the director of policy and communications at ERI, said the study provides valuable insight into the long-term impacts of wildfires.
“That's not something we have a lot of information on for many fires,” Colavito said. “So we just wanted to understand that sort of longitudinal impact.”
Colavito was one of the main authors of the paper and said their work shows the cost of the fire, which burned over 15,000 acres north of Flagstaff, was not small.
By 2013, the Schultz Fire cost local residents and government agencies between $73.6 million and $87.6 million, if not more, according to the study.
But those expenses only continued to grow over the next several years. By 2020, researchers say the total cost of the Schultz Fire was conservatively estimated to be between $95.8 million and $100.7 million.
That includes the cost of efforts by the United States Forest Service, Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff, FEMA, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and numerous other agencies and utility companies, to counter not only the fire but the subsequent flooding that it created, Colavito said.
It also includes the cost of to private homeowners in the area, who may have placed and maintained their own flood mitigation infrastructure, and the estimated cost of losing about 1,000 acres of threatened Mexican Spotted Owl habitat.
Determining the price of the lost owl habitat was a particular challenge, Colavito said, largely because that is not something that the market and American system currently is well suited to put a dollar value on.
“There are values that don't have a market price. So our value of a healthy habitat or our ecosystem services, which are things like having clean air or having a healthy watershed, or having restored and healthy forests, these are not things that are traded in the market,” Colavito said.
As a workaround, Colavito said they based their estimates off of what the studies have shown the public is willing to spend on restoring habitat for threatened and endangered animal species.
“These are some of the things that we're interested in exploring more: Can we put a monetary value on the value of a restored acre, for example? What would society be willing to pay [for a healthy acre of forest] and as part of that, the healthy watershed that comes with it, the carbon storage that comes with it, the recreation opportunities, and so on,” Colavito said.
Takeaways
A cost of somewhere between $95.8 million and $100.7 million is a lot of money, but Colavito said it is certainly possible that the Schultz Fire also represents one of the less expensive forest fires we have seen in the West in recent years.
Other parts of the country have seen larger fires, and although one life was lost during a post-fire flooding event, no homes were destroyed by fire.
Colavito said they found the lion's share of the expenses from the fires and flooding fell onto governments, agencies and utilities, with the majority of the costs incurred within the first five years after the fire.
But Colavito said in her view, their work again highlights the importance of forest restoration projects as a much cheaper alternative to responding to fires and their consequences.
“The importance of doing that proactive forest restoration and fuel reduction treatments, reducing the risk of catastrophic fire, was further emphasized for me by this study. Looking at those long-term costs, they far, far exceed the cost of doing the restoration work beforehand,” she said.
Colavito said they estimate that the cost of simply treating that area of forest to help prevent such a fire would have saved between $78 million and $93.5 million when compared to the expenses incurred responding to the event.
Mental health impacts
In addition to the financial cost of the Schultz Fire, Colavito said they also surveyed the mental health impacts experienced by those residents who live below the burn scar.
Colavito said during the original 2013 survey, researchers had been able to track the personal expenses incurred by residents, be those doctor visits or flood mitigation, very closely. But going back to figure out those expenses over a full 10 years is much more difficult.
Instead, Colavito said they opted to look at the continued impacts the event has had on residents' mental health. She said that is one more long-term impact of fire that is often overlooked and less understood.
But Colavito said, again, they found the fire had real consequences for those who lived through it, and those for whom post-fire flooding continues to pose a threat.
“We found that, you know, 25% of respondents felt that the Schultz Fire and subsequent flooding had caused significant stress,” Colavito said. “So one of the things that's really not well understood is kind of mental health around these events -- do you lose sleep when it starts to rain or things of that sort -- that we don't have a really good understanding of.”
Additionally, 18.9% of respondents agreed that their mental health suffered as a result of the fire, while 14.5% of respondents said they do not like living in the area as much since the Schultz Fire and flooding events.
On top of that, 12% of respondents reported that their physical health suffered as a result of the fire, and 8.3% of respondents reported that pre-existing health conditions were worsened by the Schultz Fire.
And 4.4% of respondents reported that they are still experiencing health issues related to the Schultz Fire when the survey was taken last year.
Colavito said that may lead to its own set of financial costs that they were unable to track.
“If you are experiencing mental health effects and you are seeing a counselor, what are the costs for your health insurance, or out of your pocket, in terms of addressing those mental health impacts?” Colavito said. “Those more subtle, nuanced costs are certainly not captured in the survey, unfortunately, but they definitely exist.”
Impacts to home values
The study did suggest some good news for homeowners impacted by the fire and flooding, Colavito said.
At the time of the 2013 study, Colavito said researchers believed that the fire and flooding had caused homes in the area to experience a significant loss in value. But this most recent work appears to challenge that, she said.
After looking at current home values, and the value of homes in similar areas that did not experience lire or flooding nearby, Colavito they found that the value of homes in the Schultz Fire area was largely unchanged by the event.
Instead, Colavito said they found that larger macroeconomic events such as the Great Recession were largely to blame for the loss in home value at the time, and that those homes have seen values recover in step with the rest of the housing market.
