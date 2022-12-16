10 years later, Flagstaff remembers Sandy Hook victims

On Wednesday night, 48 candles, 20 teddy bears and a room full of Flagstaff community members and city and county leaders met to mark the 10-year anniversary of one of the deadliest school shootings in history.

Ten years ago, 20 students and six educators were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — a tragedy that shocked the country.

The shock and horror of what happened that day were met again Wednesday by Flagstaff community members who braved the icy roads to call on their neighbors to reflect, remember and work toward change.

“These kids would now be 18, 19. It’s so tragic,” said Sue Strobel, one of the volunteers who helped set up tables and set out cookies for the night’s event.

The vigil at the Murdoch Center was opened by Deborah Harris, with a welcome from the Southside Community Association, which hosted the night of remembrance. Then, Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy brought a proclamation in recognition of the victims.

“It’s an honor today to be able to have a proclamation of the 10-year anniversary of something we should all remember,” Deasy said.

For Julie Swann-Paez, who survived a mass shooting in 2015, remembering isn’t easy. Still, for her it is essential.

“I was working as a health inspector in San Bernardino. Dec. 2, 2015, we had a mass shooting where I was shot. Fourteen of my friends were murdered, and 22 others of us were shot by a radicalized co-worker and his wife who came into a work meeting,” Swann-Paez said. “Many of my friends that were shot or were affected at our shooting were never able to talk about it. Some of them we’ve never seen again after that day. I knew I was able to. I have found that the more I talk about it, the easier it is.

"Since I do have a voice, I feel that I can use it, that I have an obligation to my friends who were killed that day and my friends who were not able to talk to keep their memories alive. To try and work to change things for other people.”

Swann-Paez was a lifelong Californian, but after surviving the San Bernardino terrorist attack, she could no longer bear simple things about her home. A trained EMT, she’s now rattled by the sound of sirens, the boom of fireworks, or the memories triggered by familiar places.

Seeking a quiet new start, she and her family moved to Flagstaff. She said the event at the Murdoch Center reminded her that she was not the only one who wanted to tackle the issue of gun violence in America.

“I can’t believe we’re raising this generation of kids that have to deal with hiding in the corner of the room from shooters. People think that even just a drill doesn’t affect them,” she said tearfully, “I think it does. I think it really does. It affects them. They’re hiding in the corner imagining someone coming and shooting them.”

The vigil was hosted by Mom’s Demand Action, which is affiliated with Everytown for Gun Safety — a national organization that focuses on education and awareness, with an aim at preventing gun violence. Volunteers were mostly educators, retired teachers, pediatricians and mothers.

“I’m for the Second Amendment, but not this,” said Kristie Trotter, an educator and event volunteer.

Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring was a speaker at the event, taking the microphone after Swann-Paez. He focused on the costs and causes of gun violence.

“As a prosecutor here in Coconino County, I have to respect the right of people to lawfully own firearms, but at the same time decry the high cost to society,” Ring said. “Gun violence costs taxpayers $229 billion annually for gun violence. ...In the legal proceedings for the Aurora Colorado shooting ... the prosecution, the work that offices like ours do, the cost to get that case ready for trial was $5.5 million before they walked in the door.”

Ring said $229 billion is generated in areas such as medical fees, prosecution and incarceration costs, mental health care, emergency services and police investigations. He also stated that roughly $5.5 billion is spent annually on “hardening” or beefing up security protocols in schools.

“It is a high cost we pay to protect that [Second Amendment] right. In fact, if your voices say it’s too high a cost, I join that chorus. We deal with the consequences of gun violence every day. The pain, the suffering, for the victims, the cost to society for that privilege,” Ring said.

“I know in the United States we’re not losing guns. We’re not banning guns, but I really truly don’t believe that assault-style weapons are necessary. AR-15s are what is used in these mass shootings,” Swann-Paez said. “I was shot twice with an AR-15. Those are just unnecessary.”

Ring also said he believes there needs to be a mindset shift to prevent incidents of mass violence.

“There’s a school of thought that we don’t have a gun problem. What we have is a toxic masculinity problem," he said. "They're predominantly men who have some contorted view of what it means to be a man. How men solve problems. It’s an aspect of mental health -- mass shootings, domestic violence, sexual assault. If we can approach the problem by addressing toxic masculinity, we may actually reduce the likelihood that men will solve problems by shooting up schools."

In addition to holding events like the Wednesday night memorial, Moms Demand Action promotes a program they call SMART, which works to educate parents and kids about securing firearms and using them safely.