1,800-acre broadcast burn on Flying M Ranch begins Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) intends to ignite a prescribed broadcast burn of State Trust Land on the Flying M Ranch east of Mormon Lake, approximately 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff and 10 miles south of Interstate 40.

If all goes to plan, the burn will reduce fuels in a 1,800-acre area between Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting. There are no predicted smoke impacts for the Mormon Lake community or nearby highway.

According to a statement from the DFFM, primary objectives for this broadcast burn include “wildfire risk reduction by reducing hazardous fuels around infrastructure and nearby private properties.”

“Overall, prescribed burning remains an effective tool to reduce wildfire intensity and risk, provide for healthier forests and protection of watersheds,” the statement reads. “Prescribed burning acts as a cleaning mechanism to remove ground litter, reduce invasive species and pests, along with any diseased vegetation.”

It’s also a “win-win” for Flying M Ranch, said owner Kit Metzger. She noted that the burn operation will help clear fuel left over from a 2018 juniper “nipping” project that helped restore grassland on the active 90,000-acre cattle ranch.

“It all goes towards our landscape goals,” Metzger said.

In this context, “broadcast burn” means that the DFFM will physically “ignite the ground,” said Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer for the DFFM.

“We have a set boundary of where we're going to burn,” Davila said of the Flying M Ranch burn. “We've cleared fuel to make sure we're protecting any nearby properties or infrastructure.”

This particular burn has been in planning for months, Davila said, along with numerous other burns the agency has planned for Coconino County.

“Some of these projects we were trying to complete in the fall,” she said, “but it was still too warm and there was not enough moisture in the area.”

The Flagstaff area received about a half-inch of rain over the weekend, the National Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of snow in the Mormon Lake are between Monday night and Wednesday. This moisture can help create conditions that make it easier to control a prescribed burn.

But it can also be “a hindrance,” Davila said. “If this burn takes a little bit longer because of the moisture received in that area, then we will expand the number of days it takes to kind of complete this project because we want to make sure our objectives are met in the end.” Because the DFFM aims to complete burn projects during the weekdays, when they are least likely to impact forest recreation, significant delays could result in re-planning altogether.

It is also possible that the burn could be delayed for wind. The National Weather Service predicts winds to blow in a northeastern direction through the Mormon Lake are on Tuesday at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 28 mph. Davila said that DFFM crews will be in “constant contact” with the National Weather Service to receive highly localized “spot forecasts” prior to and throughout the operation.

“If we wake up tomorrow and the weather is completely different -- winds are gusting now at a higher speed and it's just not safe or conducive for us to burn — we will absolutely reschedule or cancel the burn in its entirety,” she said.

While the DFFM is a state agency, the federal practice of prescribed burning underwent review earlier this year after escaped burns led to catastrophic wildfire on federal forests. The national program was reinstated with new directives intent on reducing risk and keeping the science of burn operations consistent to a changing climate.

The DFFM has other upcoming burn plans in Coconino County, including continuation of a 750-acre project six miles west of Flagstaff, near the area of Rogers Lake.

“That's a project that we've been working on since last year,” Davila said. In total, she said the DFFM has more than 40 prescribed burn projects planned in Coconino County.

“Don't get me wrong,” she added “Some of these projects are planned out until 2025.”