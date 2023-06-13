Forest managers plan to begin prescribed burns on 1,332 acres about 11 miles northwest of Flagstaff this week.

The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest plan to begin burning what has been dubbed the Horseshoe-Wild Bill project along the west side of U.S. Highway 180.

The prescribed burn is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday but may be canceled if weather conditions – such as temperature, wind, or humidity – do not meet the criteria outlined in the burn plan, forest officials say.

The burn comes after a similar effort in cooperation with the state southwest of Flagstaff earlier this month, and part of a new Forest Service initiative to increase prescribed burning and other treatments across the landscape.

The burns are meant to lower the risk of catastrophic wildfires and improve forest health.

The area planned has not seen fire for many years and forest managers say that may create thicker smoke as they begin the project.

Winds from the southwest should disperse smoke to the northeast, north of the San Francisco Peaks during the day, and smoke may impact areas along the highway.

Firefighters will be coordinating with the Arizona Department of Transportation on timing to implement traffic control as they burn. Nighttime smoke may drain southwest to Bellemont and may impact Interstate 40.

There are no anticipated road or trail closures.

During prescribed burns, smoke will be visible from several areas across the forest. Officials ask the public to refrain from contacting dispatch or 911 to report prescribed burn smoke so lines can remain open for emergencies.