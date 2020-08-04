Hit-and-run suspect arrested after report from local auto-glass shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Police Department have arrested a Flagstaff man as their lead suspect on Monday for a fatal hit-and-run collision.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Turner Kelly of Flagstaff after Diamond Auto Glass, a local auto-glass shop, reported Kelly dropped off a suspicious vehicle at the shop. Nelvin Thompson, 55, died last Friday after he was hit by a vehicle on 2800 block of North Fourth Street.

Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department, said manslaughter charges could still be added in the case once the investigation is complete.

"Ultimately, that will be up to the prosecutor," Hernandez said.

Police investigators quickly called auto-repair shops in the area to keep a look out for suspicious vehicles after finding Thompson's body last Friday.

Hernandez said police received a call from the shop reporting a suspicious red Honda Civic was brought into their shop for repair. Employees at the shop reported the Civic had extensive damage to the windshield and reported hair stuck in the broken glass of the windshield.

Kelly dropped the vehicle off for repair and left on foot on Monday. After employees called the police, investigators responded to the business and seized the vehicle as evidence.