Hit-and-run suspect arrested after report from local auto-glass shop

The Flagstaff Police Department have arrested a Flagstaff man as their lead suspect on Monday for a fatal hit-and-run collision.
Investigators arrested 23-year-old Turner Kelly of Flagstaff after Diamond Auto Glass, a local auto-glass shop, reported Kelly dropped off a suspicious vehicle at the shop. Nelvin Thompson, 55, died last Friday after he was hit by a vehicle on 2800 block of North Fourth Street.
Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department, said manslaughter charges could still be added in the case once the investigation is complete.
"Ultimately, that will be up to the prosecutor," Hernandez said.
Police investigators quickly called auto-repair shops in the area to keep a look out for suspicious vehicles after finding Thompson's body last Friday.
Hernandez said police received a call from the shop reporting a suspicious red Honda Civic was brought into their shop for repair. Employees at the shop reported the Civic had extensive damage to the windshield and reported hair stuck in the broken glass of the windshield.
Kelly dropped the vehicle off for repair and left on foot on Monday. After employees called the police, investigators responded to the business and seized the vehicle as evidence.
When Kelly returned to the business, investigators questioned the man.
The suspect told police he was driving as a delivery driver when he struck an unknown object that he alleged he never saw. He then pulled over, said he did not see anything and continued home.
Kelly was booked into Coconino County jail for failure to remain at the scene of a collision involving death or serious injury.
Hernandez said the community involvement was key to making an arrest.
"Goes to show we can work together to help solve crimes that initially seem as though they are unsolvable because of the lack of information we have at the time," Hernandez said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!