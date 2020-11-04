Gusty winds and weekend snow possible beginning Friday

The National Weather Service forecasts a cold front with weekend showers to hit northern Arizona starting Friday.

Meteorologists are warning communities in higher elevations to expect difficult travel conditions and low visibility on roadways toward the weekend. Gusty winds should roll in Friday, and showers can be expected from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning.

As of Tuesday, the weather service said the showers could possibly produce snow.

Flagstaff is expected to have 60% chance of showers Saturday steadily increasing to an 80% chance Sunday night, with 40% chance of snow on Monday.

The Friday through Sunday cold front is expected to hit areas along the Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau Black Mesa and Chuska Mountains. On Sunday, the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila Counties including Prescott are expected to be hit with some showers.