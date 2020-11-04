 Skip to main content
Gusty winds and weekend snow possible beginning Friday
The National Weather Service forecasts a cold front with weekend showers to hit northern Arizona starting Friday.
 
Meteorologists are warning communities in higher elevations to expect difficult travel conditions and low visibility on roadways toward the weekend. Gusty winds should roll in Friday, and showers can be expected from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning.
 
As of Tuesday, the weather service said the showers could possibly produce snow.
 
Flagstaff is expected to have 60% chance of showers Saturday steadily increasing to an 80% chance Sunday night, with 40% chance of snow on Monday.
 
The Friday through Sunday cold front is expected to hit areas along the Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau Black Mesa and Chuska Mountains. On Sunday, the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila Counties including Prescott are expected to be hit with some showers.
 
Friday winds are expected to reach 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts from 30 to 35 mph. Saturday, meteorologists forecast southwest winds could reach 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph.
 
Friday has a high near 67 degrees and nighty lows around 38 degrees. Saturday will reach highs of 49 degrees with a low around 25 degrees. Sunday's high is expected at 35 degrees with lows at 22 degrees.
 
Saturday afternoon, cities at 5,000 feet of elevation could get 1 to 3 inches of snow, where places as high as 6,500 feet could see 4 to 8 inches. On Sunday, possible snow showers could leave trace to half an inch reach 4,000 to 4,500 feet.
