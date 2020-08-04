Forest seeks public comment on San Francisco Peaks mineral withdrawal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino National Forest has filed an application with the Bureau of Land Management to extend a San Francisco Peaks mineral withdrawal for an additional 20 years and is seeking public comments.

The order withdraws 74,689 acres in the San Francisco Peaks and Mount Elden recreation area from settlement, sale, location or entry under the general land and mining laws. Public Land Order 7467 was implemented in 2000.

The order expires Oct. 15, 2020, but an extension would continue the withdrawal to protect the cultural significance, capital investments and dispersed recreation values in the defined recreation area.

BLM provided notice of application in the Federal Register on June 16, which provides the public an opportunity to comment on the withdrawal extension application.

Coconino National Forest will be hosting a virtual public meeting Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. The public can attend this meeting by sending an email to comments-southwestern-coconino-flagstaff@usda.gov with "Withdrawal" in the subject line to receive a meeting invite.