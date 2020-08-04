Forest seeks public comment on San Francisco Peaks mineral withdrawal

The Coconino National Forest has filed an application with the Bureau of Land Management to extend a San Francisco Peaks mineral withdrawal for an additional 20 years and is seeking public comments.
The order withdraws 74,689 acres in the San Francisco Peaks and Mount Elden recreation area from settlement, sale, location or entry under the general land and mining laws. Public Land Order 7467 was implemented in 2000.
The order expires Oct. 15, 2020, but an extension would continue the withdrawal to protect the cultural significance, capital investments and dispersed recreation values in the defined recreation area.
BLM provided notice of application in the Federal Register on June 16, which provides the public an opportunity to comment on the withdrawal extension application.
Coconino National Forest will be hosting a virtual public meeting Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. The public can attend this meeting by sending an email to comments-southwestern-coconino-flagstaff@usda.gov with "Withdrawal" in the subject line to receive a meeting invite.
The public can also provide comments to the BLM by mail, fax, or email. All comments should be sent to the BLM Arizona State Office, One North Central, Suite 800, Phoenix, Arizona, 85004; faxed to 602-417-9452; or sent by email to BLM_AZ_Withdrawal_Comments@blm.gov. The BLM will not consider comments received via telephone calls.
Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact BLM Land Law Examiner Sara Ferreira at 602-417-9598; by email at sferreir@blm.gov; or you may contact the BLM office at the address noted above.. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to leave a message or question with the above individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.
