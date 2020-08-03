Flagstaff man killed in an alleged hit-and-run, police search for driver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are searching for a driver who is believed to have struck and killed a Flagstaff man in a hit-and-run case on Fourth Street.

The Flagstaff Police Department identified the victim as 55-year-old Nelvin Thompson from Flagstaff. Thompson was declared dead at the Flagstaff Medical Center after he was struck at 8:58 p.m. Friday. Police initially responded to a report of a man lying on the road at the 2800 block of North Fourth Street, south of the East Dortha Avenue intersection.

The department’s collusion reconstruction unit and investigation team observed evidence in the roadway that suggested Thompson was hit. The vehicle is believed to have significant damage to its front, including damage on the hood and windshield as a result of the collision.

Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department, said investigators were working to determine the color and model of the vehicle.

The investigation is on-going. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414, or call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

