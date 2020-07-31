Flagstaff man arrested in Phoenix after fleeing Cortland Boulevard shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff Police, with the help of federal officials, made an arrest in a shooting on the 5200 block of East Cortland Boulevard in mid-July.

Pedro Herrera, a 35-year-old man from Flagstaff, was identified by victims and witnesses on July 18 after a shooting in the neighborhoods near North Country Club Drive. The victim was shot in the leg and survived his injuries. Herrera has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted homicide.

On July 18, police believed Herrera was in the area of Flagstaff or Winslow and considered him armed and dangerous driving a Ford Fusion.

Marshals spotted Herrera Thursday leaving an apartment complex at West Northern Avenue and North 34th Avenue in Phoenix. Herrera was arrested without incident and transported by deputies to the Coconino County jail where he was booked on charges related to the investigation.

The Marshal’s Office’s Flagstaff Violent Offender Task Force and Phoenix division, Flagstaff FBI and Navajo Department of Public Safety worked together to arrest Herrera.

“The arrest of Pedro Herrera is a perfect example of what law enforcement can do when local, county, federal and tribal agencies work together,” according to Arizona Marshal David Gonzalez in the Flagstaff police press release.

