Flagstaff first responders fight to save coronavirus resources

The new regulations require that firefighters can only reuse their masks in situations where people do not exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19. If firefighters respond to a call where someone has flu-like symptoms, the masks are thrown away and treated as a biohazard.

Wilson said the new guidelines will allow their mask supply that was expected to last only a few days to be stretched to last for two to three weeks.

“I think as the remainder of the nation looks at limited supplies, I think you’ll see more entities put in plans to limit or minimize burning very limited resources on low-risk type calls," Wilson said.

The fire department has placed orders for the past two weeks through Coconino County, Wilson said, and he expects to receive a new shipment before the department runs out. However, he admitted that deliveries have been coming up short as supplies are being diverted to states with more coronavirus cases like New York and California. Still, Wilson remained hopeful.

“I feel very prepared to say that we’re in a spot right now — unless something dramatically changed in the next 48 hours — to continue with our plan protecting community members for two to three weeks based on call volumes with multiple contingencies,” he said.