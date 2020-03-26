You are the owner of this article.
Flagstaff first responders fight to save coronavirus resources
Flagstaff first responders fight to save coronavirus resources

Homemade hand sanitizer
Courtesy of Jen Brown

People in Flagstaff made 350 calls to firefighters through the past week, a 25% percent increase from their expected call load for this time of year, according to Flagstaff Fire Department deputy chief Mike Wilson.

As the call load increases, many local medical and law enforcement agencies are feeling the stress on their essential equipment for handling coronavirus carriers. This trend has shown throughout the country because of the increased demand coronavirus concerns have caused and a national shortage in supplies. A lack of supplies also recently led Coconino County to shut down their Fort Tuthill drive-up coronavirus testing site this week.

From the Flagstaff Police Department creating its own hand sanitizer or the Flagstaff Fire Department allowing firefighters to reuse N95 face masks in low-risk situations, agencies are doing their best to adapt to reality.

Stretching the masks

Wilson said the fire department has plans in place for health emergencies like H1N1 and Ebola, but the department’s plans usually involve using equipment to adapt to a rapidly evolving situation.

“What we have not dealt with, which is uncharted territory for us and other first responders around the nation, is the significant lack of supplies,” Wilson said.

However the fire department is not currently asking for supplies from the community, especially after it recently changed its guidelines for mask usage.

The new regulations require that firefighters can only reuse their masks in situations where people do not exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19. If firefighters respond to a call where someone has flu-like symptoms, the masks are thrown away and treated as a biohazard.

Wilson said the new guidelines will allow their mask supply that was expected to last only a few days to be stretched to last for two to three weeks.

“I think as the remainder of the nation looks at limited supplies, I think you’ll see more entities put in plans to limit or minimize burning very limited resources on low-risk type calls," Wilson said.

The fire department has placed orders for the past two weeks through Coconino County, Wilson said, and he expects to receive a new shipment before the department runs out. However, he admitted that deliveries have been coming up short as supplies are being diverted to states with more coronavirus cases like New York and California. Still, Wilson remained hopeful.

“I feel very prepared to say that we’re in a spot right now — unless something dramatically changed in the next 48 hours — to continue with our plan protecting community members for two to three weeks based on call volumes with multiple contingencies,” he said.

Currently, the city and county’s proclamation closing down restaurants, coffeehouses and on-site food and beverage delivery is expected to last until April 1.

In Flagstaff, firefighters are considered primary medical responders and the department has partnered with Northern Arizona Healthcare amid the pandemic to have one paramedic available per truck.

Out of the 350 calls the fire department received last week, calls related to the topic of general sickness made up 10% to 30%. Firefighters have been wearing many of their critical supplies to calls to ensure their safety even if dispatchers are unable to deduce any symptoms beforehand. If a patient exhibits flu-like symptoms, the person is provided a surgical mask for the safety of the first responders.

Hand sanitizer

Jen Brown, support services manager for the Flagstaff Police Department, works to provide the supplies, resources and equipment Flagstaff officers need to do their work. She said even one officer getting sick could have a huge impact on the force.

"It’s just another thing to be able to protect our officers while they’re out in the field," Brown said.

So when she raced around town to find hand sanitizer last week, the only thing she found was that she was too late to the shelves.

Brown then went to the internet to find hand sanitizer recipes to create the department's own brand of sanitizer. However, once again, the rubbing alcohol she needed was out of stock in town, so she ended up buying it in bulk from the internet with several gallons of hand sanitizer.

“My family are the ones that helped me make it,” Brown said. “My kids, I have three boys, they’ve been locked up at home with school being canceled. This was the perfect opportunity to do something for the community and give back to law enforcement here at the police department.”

In light of the need across the country, Brown said she’s been helping other local agencies identify solutions for these essential supplies. After federal agencies relaxed regulations on distillery production of sanitizer, she hoped to reach out to northern Arizona distilleries to see if she could get a better supply of alcohol for her officers and other agencies around the city.

“Times like this, you have to help wherever you can,” Brown said.

