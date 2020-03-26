Flagstaff first responders fight to save coronavirus resources

People in Flagstaff made 350 calls to firefighters through the past week, a 25% percent increase from their expected call load for this time of year, according to Flagstaff Fire Department deputy chief Mike Wilson.
As the call load increases, many local medical and law enforcement agencies are feeling the stress on their essential equipment for handling coronavirus carriers. This trend has shown throughout the country because of the increased demand coronavirus concerns have caused and a national shortage in supplies. A lack of supplies also recently led Coconino County to shut down their Fort Tuthill drive-up coronavirus testing site this week.
From the Flagstaff Police Department creating its own hand sanitizer or the Flagstaff Fire Department allowing firefighters to reuse N95 face masks in low-risk situations, agencies are doing their best to adapt to reality.
Stretching the masks
Wilson said the fire department has plans in place for health emergencies like H1N1 and Ebola, but the department’s plans usually involve using equipment to adapt to a rapidly evolving situation.
“What we have not dealt with, which is uncharted territory for us and other first responders around the nation, is the significant lack of supplies,” Wilson said.
However the fire department is not currently asking for supplies from the community, especially after it recently changed its guidelines for mask usage.
The new regulations require that firefighters can only reuse their masks in situations where people do not exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19. If firefighters respond to a call where someone has flu-like symptoms, the masks are thrown away and treated as a biohazard.
Wilson said the new guidelines will allow their mask supply that was expected to last only a few days to be stretched to last for two to three weeks.
“I think as the remainder of the nation looks at limited supplies, I think you’ll see more entities put in plans to limit or minimize burning very limited resources on low-risk type calls," Wilson said.
The fire department has placed orders for the past two weeks through Coconino County, Wilson said, and he expects to receive a new shipment before the department runs out. However, he admitted that deliveries have been coming up short as supplies are being diverted to states with more coronavirus cases like New York and California. Still, Wilson remained hopeful.
“I feel very prepared to say that we’re in a spot right now — unless something dramatically changed in the next 48 hours — to continue with our plan protecting community members for two to three weeks based on call volumes with multiple contingencies,” he said.
Currently, the city and county’s proclamation closing down restaurants, coffeehouses and on-site food and beverage delivery is expected to last until April 1.
In Flagstaff, firefighters are considered primary medical responders and the department has partnered with Northern Arizona Healthcare amid the pandemic to have one paramedic available per truck.
Out of the 350 calls the fire department received last week, calls related to the topic of general sickness made up 10% to 30%. Firefighters have been wearing many of their critical supplies to calls to ensure their safety even if dispatchers are unable to deduce any symptoms beforehand. If a patient exhibits flu-like symptoms, the person is provided a surgical mask for the safety of the first responders.
Hand sanitizer
Jen Brown, support services manager for the Flagstaff Police Department, works to provide the supplies, resources and equipment Flagstaff officers need to do their work. She said even one officer getting sick could have a huge impact on the force.
"It’s just another thing to be able to protect our officers while they’re out in the field," Brown said.
So when she raced around town to find hand sanitizer last week, the only thing she found was that she was too late to the shelves.
Brown then went to the internet to find hand sanitizer recipes to create the department's own brand of sanitizer. However, once again, the rubbing alcohol she needed was out of stock in town, so she ended up buying it in bulk from the internet with several gallons of hand sanitizer.
“My family are the ones that helped me make it,” Brown said. “My kids, I have three boys, they’ve been locked up at home with school being canceled. This was the perfect opportunity to do something for the community and give back to law enforcement here at the police department.”
In light of the need across the country, Brown said she’s been helping other local agencies identify solutions for these essential supplies. After federal agencies relaxed regulations on distillery production of sanitizer, she hoped to reach out to northern Arizona distilleries to see if she could get a better supply of alcohol for her officers and other agencies around the city.
“Times like this, you have to help wherever you can,” Brown said.
A collection of this past week's coronavirus stories
With the outbreak of COVID-19 change nearly everyone's routine, here's a look back through the Arizona Daily Sun's coverage of the virus.
Kathryn "Katy" Louise Poen family originally expected 300 to 400 people at her funeral service, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced them to make …
Kathryn Louise Poen, known to many as Katy, loved a good party and lived a life that impacted thousands through a more than 60-year career as …
Many Flagstaff businesses looked to creative ways to help the community in a time of isolation due to COVID-19.
Coconino County is running out of COVID-19 test kits and without additional supplies from the state and federal governments, it will have to d…
Coconino County conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-up location at Coconino Community College Wednesday afternoon.
Complying with the city of Flagstaff's emergency measures in response to COVID-19, bars and restaurants began to close off their dining areas …
In response to the now-extended school closures following the COVID-19 outbreak, Flagstaff Unified School District will be providing free brea…
Imagine, in this fraught time of coronavirus contagion, being aboard a cruise ship, seemingly adrift at sea somewhere in the South Pacific and…
With social distancing measures recommended nationally to prevent the spread of COVID-19, local operators of residences for both short- and lo…
Carrie Hoffman sits alone on a yoga mat bathed in a pool of soft light flooding through the window of a large, empty studio at The Yoga Experi…
After declaring a public health emergency in the middle of last week, the small community of Chilchinbeto in Navajo County has been declared a…
PHOENIX — About 200 members of the Arizona National Guard were activated to help with food distribution as daily life becomes increasingly res…
Editor's Note: This list is being constantly updated. Businesses should submit their information to the Facebook group #weareopen#weareflagsta…
PHOENIX — The fate of a rare bipartisan budget plan hammered out by the Arizona Senate will remain in doubt over the weekend after Republican …
While grocery stores and restaurants have tweaked their hours and methods of availability, pharmacies across Flagstaff have started to provide…
With local restaurants feeling the loss of in-house dining temporarily banned as a result of the city of Flagstaff and the state's precautions…
The Grand Canyon National Parks has suspended river trips until May 21 as federal, state and local officials release more guidance in response…
The Coconino County court system and jail have released around 50 inmates held on non-violent charges in light of concerns about the coronavir…
Katherine Romero and Georgette “HQ” Quintero, the owner of Alejandro's Mexican Food, were hard at work Wednesday raising money and making lunc…
St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance has been bolstering its operations in northern Arizona, said Director of Public Relations Jerry Brown.
PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who lead the Arizona House late Thursday rejected a bipartisan Arizona Senate budget package that included tens of …
The City of Page announced on Thursday that it had been made aware by Coconino County Health and Human Services of two presumptive positive ca…
Both Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are changing procedures and, in some cases, closing areas in response to the coronavirus.
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he's activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective su…
While in Flagstaff and across Coconino County, bars, gyms, libraries, entertainment venues and more are closed due to the coronavirus, that wo…
March 19 Update: As a result of Coconino County's order, Arizona Nordic Village will be closed through the remainder of the winter season for …
Since announcing the first presumed case of COVID-19 in Coconino County Wednesday evening, seven more cases have been identified.
Between coronavirus social-distancing measures and the start of a snowstorm, downtown Flagstaff streets on Wednesday were, if not bereft of pe…
Grand Canyon National Park has stopped collecting entrance fees in response to growing coronavirus concerns over the past week, but visitors a…
Coconino County has its first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the greater Flagstaff area, Coconino County Health and Human Services confirmed …
FLAGSTAFF – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to memb…
In a special session Wednesday morning, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Effective Wednesday, Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates the Flagstaff Medical Center, has implemented a new set of policies related t…
Northern Arizona State Senator Sylvia Allen took a swipe at Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans for her response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday…
The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board voted Wednesday morning to extend the closure of all FUSD schools through April 3, a wee…
The clock started Monday evening with a city proclamation, leaving businesses until 8 p.m. Tuesday to prepare for either a closure or a major …
She has worked in the Coconino County Elections office for 10 years, but Penny Hoffman said she has never experienced an election like this one.
Update (3/17): Coconino County set up a second drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site on Tuesday, according to a press release. The additi…
For the safety of our employees as well as the general public, we will be closing our office's front desk for the foreseeable future due to co…
The Navajo Nation reported on Tuesday that a member of the tribe has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Arizona Snowbowl plans to suspend its winter operations at 4 p.m. Tuesday until further notice in response to COVID-19.
Bashas' announced on Tuesday it would allow customers 65 and older to shop at the grocery chain from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays, an hour b…
Northern Arizona University announced classes would be online only for the remainder of the Spring semester.
Grand Canyon West will temporarily suspend operations at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and the company's other tourism experiences as of Wednesday,…
John Conley, owner of Salsa Brava and Fat Olives, will be closing the restaurants for a minimum of two weeks in an effort to help stop the thr…
As of 8 p.m. tonight, dozens of businesses in Flagstaff will be facing temporary closures due to a proclamation by Mayor Coral Evans in respon…
During its school closure, which will last until at least March 30, Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District will be preparing lunches for students.
With many new releases delayed by their studios and recommendations from government officials to limit social gatherings with groups of 10 or …
Crowds lined up to rent equipment at Arizona Snowbowl on Monday, as the ski resort remained open amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Northern Arizona University announced Monday afternoon courses will likely remain online through the end of the spring semester due to concern…
The Museum of Northern Arizona announced Monday afternoon it is closing its exhibit building to visitors starting Tuesday, March 17.
Due to the ongoing and ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Daily Sun and Flag Live! will temporarily discontinue the…
SUPAI (AP) — A popular tourist destination deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon is shutting down temporarily over concerns about the new coronavirus.
The city of Flagstaff on Sunday declared a state of emergency due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to a press release. The declaration al…
On Thursday morning, Cindy Iniguez, who is general manager of the Days Inn and Suites on East Lockett Road, was sitting in the parking lot of …
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
“Let the games begin.” These words ended a post on a local Facebook community page that included a false allegation about a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Flagstaff -- something that as of Thursday has not been confirmed by any reputable health official.
The threat of coronavirus has become palpable in Flagstaff, with a slew of closures and event cancellations announced Thursday.
Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College have announced closures of their Flagstaff campuses, with classes shifting to onlin…
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is now under a public health state of emergency declared by tribal President Jonathan Nez due to t…
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday declared a public health emergency because of the risk of increased transmission of coronavirus…
The Flagstaff High School marching band will unfortunately spend its weekend in town, its longtime plans to travel to Chicago shattered by the…
Coconino County Board of Supervisor Jim Parks has isolated himself from the community after possibly coming into contact with the coronavirus …
Coconino County may have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, but that hasn’t stopped Flagstaff residents from stocking up on supplies like …
As of Friday, seven people in Coconino County are self-monitoring for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as part of the Co…
