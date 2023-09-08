As Flagstaff City Council returned to session after its summer break, so too came discussion of approved pickleball court construction at Bushmaster Park.

The planned construction of new courts -- which has long been sought by local players of the nation’s fastest-growing sport -- has proven controversial with neighbors of the park.

Council opted not to move forward with a citizen petition asking it to halt the project and fund a sound study.

But members of Council indicated they would discuss the issue of sound, and considered still moving forward with a sound study without simultaneously halting the project.

Pickleball has long been thought to be louder with a more abrasive sound than other sports, a particular concern for nearby residents who believe more courts will create more noise and impact their quality of life.

In the approximately three years in which pickleball has been played on shared, multisport courts at Bushmaster Park, there had not been a noise complaint regarding the play of pickleball before new courts were proposed.

But at a meeting this week, Vice Mayor Austin Aslan wondered if a sound study was even needed, and whether Council should not simply move forward with sound abetment infrastructure without one.

“I’m not sure we need a sound study. I would argue we know that pickleball is noisy and we don’t necessarily need an analysis or a scientific cudgel to drive that point home. The question is really: how do we mitigate the negative impacts of pickleball on the neighborhood,” Aslan said.

And other councilmembers agreed with Aslan that a sound study could simply be a waste of time and money, and give them information that they already have.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy pointed out that other sound studies the city has paid for have been less than helpful, and they can often be unclear or interpreted in multiple ways.

“There are some options like soft balls, soft paddles, we could put in some reasonably priced sound walls or whatever, but I don’t know if we need some Ph.D. consultant to lead us down that path, but we do need to have the discussion ourselves,” McCarthy said.

Councilmember Lori Mathews pointed out city council has already made some efforts to reduce the noise generated by the game at Bushmaster Park by limiting hours of play, but added that city council may have left some options on the table that it could examine.

There was some concern from councilmembers that the public could misinterpret the Council discussing the pickleball controversy once again.

Councilmember Deb Harris said she did not want the public to come away thinking Council might reverse its decision to build new pickleball courts.