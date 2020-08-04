Coconino County jail staff only aware of infection in inmate death

The arrestee declined to answer the jail staff's questions. Detention officers noticed a cut on the person's finger that appeared to be infected and was red, swollen and hot to the touch.

After relaying the information, Flagstaff jail staff refused to accept the arrestee at that time.

When inmates decline medical evaluations, that can cause risks for the staff, other inmates and the individual who is declining the assessment. In order to clear arrestees, staff ask questions ranging from topics like medical ailments, mandatory medicines and potential exposure to COVID-19.

Jail staff then can either call medical staff or on-call medical personnel, or refuse to accept the arrestee into the jail. When staff refuse arrestees, the arresting agency must then transport the arrestee to a local medical facility to be medically cleared to enter the jail.

"If there was something wrong with them, they would need medical care beyond what we can provide the person while in custody," Figueroa said. "That's why we would refuse them, to allow them to be able to go and get treatment that they need."

The person's life is not the jail's responsibility until they accept them into their facility.