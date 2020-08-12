Coconino County jail identifies dead inmate

Coconino County jail authorities have identified the man who died in custody in late July as 32-year-old David Depue, though they do not have the man's last known address.
Depue was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety at Marble Canyon Lodge in Marble Canyon, Ariz. He was placed in custody on a $50,000 bond for multiple felonies including four counts of theft, criminal trespassing, burglary, driving with a suspended license and driving with fictitious plates. The autopsy and death results are still pending, and a criminal investigation is still underway.
Matthew Figueroa, Coconino County jail commander, told the Arizona Daily Sun that Depue’s family was reached before Aug. 5.
Jail authorities corrected two prior statements from previous media releases, saying that the man had in fact answered some screening questions and did not undergo surgery as was previously reported.
Page holding facility
Depue was originally arrested on July 29 and taken to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office’s Temporary Holding Facility in Page.
Initial reports from the jail said the man had refused to answer any medical questions; however, jail authorities clarified that the inmate had answered questions about COVID-19 contact and filled out their medical pre-screening form. Figueroa added the man answered some yes or no questions on both forms, but the man’s answers did not indicate any pressing medical issues.
When officers noticed a previously unreported laceration on the man’s finger, Depue said he was aware of the cut, believed the cut was infected and said he treated his own wounds.
Medical staff at the jail refused to accept Depue into the holding facility until he was medically cleared for the cut on his finger by a medical facility.
Figueroa previously told the Arizona Daily Sun that jail staff can decline to accept arrestees if staff do not believe the jail has the proper resources to care for them. The arrestee is then taken to a nearby hospital where they can be cared for and eventually cleared to return to the jail.
Arresting agencies are responsible for the care of the arrestee until they are booked into a facility, at which point the inmate is the jail’s responsibility.
Jail staff said Depue refused to be treated while at the Page hospital. When he was later accepted into the Page holding facility, Depue continued to refuse checks to his vital signs or answer questions about his health history.
On July 30, the inmate advised officers he was not feeling well two different times. Jail authorities then said when officers asked Depue, he refused to answer questions and the vital check, saying he was fine.
On July 31, officers noticed Depue was having anxiety or panic while transporting him from Page to the jail in Flagstaff. Officers advised Depue to take deep breaths and try to relax.
Shortly after, transporters stopped the vehicle on Highway 89 outside of Flagstaff and notified dispatch and asked for medics to respond. When an officer went around to open the door, Depue appeared to be having a seizure, jail authorities said. As the officer attempted to find a pulse, medics arrived and advised that Depue was not breathing.
After attempting CPR, the inmate was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center.
Prior media releases stated that the inmate had undergone surgery, but now jail authorities believe he was immediately taken into a room where medical staff continued life-saving measures for approximately an hour after speaking further with medical staff. Jail authorities said the mistake was the result of an officer standing outside the room believing medical staff were starting surgery, but was incorrect.
At 1:35 p.m., medical staff advised the officer that the inmate appeared to be stabilized and would be moved to the intensive care unit. At 2:11 p.m., Depue was pronounced dead by medical staff.
