Coconino County jail identifies dead inmate

When officers noticed a previously unreported laceration on the man’s finger, Depue said he was aware of the cut, believed the cut was infected and said he treated his own wounds.

Medical staff at the jail refused to accept Depue into the holding facility until he was medically cleared for the cut on his finger by a medical facility.

Figueroa previously told the Arizona Daily Sun that jail staff can decline to accept arrestees if staff do not believe the jail has the proper resources to care for them. The arrestee is then taken to a nearby hospital where they can be cared for and eventually cleared to return to the jail.

Arresting agencies are responsible for the care of the arrestee until they are booked into a facility, at which point the inmate is the jail’s responsibility.

Jail staff said Depue refused to be treated while at the Page hospital. When he was later accepted into the Page holding facility, Depue continued to refuse checks to his vital signs or answer questions about his health history.

On July 30, the inmate advised officers he was not feeling well two different times. Jail authorities then said when officers asked Depue, he refused to answer questions and the vital check, saying he was fine.