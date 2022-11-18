Coconino County Board of Supervisors to appoint Page justice of the peace after death

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will be appointing a justice of the peace for the City of Page who will serve for at least two years.

Typically, the justice of the peace is elected, and a familiar name was on the ballot on Nov. 8. Former Page Justice of the Peace Donald G. Roberts died suddenly before the election, and his name had already been printed on ballots.

Preliminary election results show that Roberts received the majority of the vote posthumously, despite a push from write-in candidates. The number of votes in his favor, a statement from the county reads, “Recognize his many years of service and commitment to the Page community.”

State law puts the power to select a successor to a deceased justice of the peace in the hands of the county Board of Supervisors, which can select a judge from the same party as Roberts, and that person will fill the role until the next major election in November 2024.

In the meantime, Page Justice Court will be operating with the presiding judge of the Arizona Superior Court in Coconino County, Dan Slayton, handling administrative oversight of daily operations and providing administrative resources.