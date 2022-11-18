 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Coconino County Board of Supervisors to appoint Page justice of the peace after death

  • 0
Gavel

Wooden gavel

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will be appointing a justice of the peace for the City of Page who will serve for at least two years.

Typically, the justice of the peace is elected, and a familiar name was on the ballot on Nov. 8. Former Page Justice of the Peace Donald G. Roberts died suddenly before the election, and his name had already been printed on ballots.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Preliminary election results show that Roberts received the majority of the vote posthumously, despite a push from write-in candidates. The number of votes in his favor, a statement from the county reads, “Recognize his many years of service and commitment to the Page community.”

State law puts the power to select a successor to a deceased justice of the peace in the hands of the county Board of Supervisors, which can select a judge from the same party as Roberts, and that person will fill the role until the next major election in November 2024.

People are also reading…

In the meantime, Page Justice Court will be operating with the presiding judge of the Arizona Superior Court in Coconino County, Dan Slayton, handling administrative oversight of daily operations and providing administrative resources.

Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigate Sunday stabbing in Flagstaff

Police investigate Sunday stabbing in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Police are investigating a stabbing that took place over the weekend. The victim was stabbed three times and taken to Flagstaff Medical Center, after seeking help at Flagstaff Shelter Services. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)