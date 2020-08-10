As the west dries, Coconino, Kaibab decide to reinstate fire restrictions Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to the lack of monsoon rain, Coconino and Kaibab National Forests will return to Stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m.

Fire officials admit the decision is "rare" to apply fire restrictions twice in the same year, but said they hope the restrictions will help prevent unwanted, human-caused fires and limit fire's impacts to humans, according to a joint press release.

"Forest officials would also like to remind visitors that having a campfire on the national forest while under fire restrictions is a violation that can carry a mandatory appearance in federal court. Visitors should use extra caution when recreating on all public lands during fire season," forest authorities said the release.

Under U.S. Forest Service restrictions, fires, campfires, coal and wood stoves are all prohibited except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site.

Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. Fireworks continue to be prohibited.