600 since '17: Facing the facts of sex trafficking in Flagstaff

Since the Flagstaff Initiative Against Trafficking (FIAT) started collecting data in 2017, it has documented more than 600 cases of sexual- and labor-based exploitation in northern Arizona.

The number comes from Kate Wyatt, director of Human Trafficking Services and a founder of FIAT, which is housed at Northland Family Help Center.

Wyatt shared the standout statistic during a livestreamed event that addressed sex trafficking in the area. The event was hosted in part by Flagstaff City Councilmember Adam Shimoni and Stacey Southerland (of Training and Resources United to Stop Trafficking [TRUST] AZ) to bring public awareness to the issue of exploitation.

“It’s happening here. It’s happening every day,” Wyatt said during last Tuesday evening's event.

She founded FIAT after working at Northland Family Help Center for a number of years. The lived experiences of survivors, she said, are what prompted her to try and educate the community more broadly.

“Both with my experience with the domestic violence shelter and the youth shelter, clients would talk about experiences of abuse and exploitation, but we didn’t really know what it was called,” Wyatt said. “It was sexual violence that they were experiencing. I remember hearing them [survivors] talk about having to exchange sex for shelter or for drugs and alcohol. That was something they thought was normal, and they didn’t think of it as exploitation.”

Part of the problem with identifying cases of sex trafficking or human trafficking, Wyatt said, is that people have a lot of misconceptions about this form of violence.

“It’s not going to be like the movie ‘Taken’ where they’re snatched under the bed. There’s a much longer grooming process that’s involved,” Wyatt said.

She also referenced conspiracy theories about missing children being transported to buyers via the furniture and décor company Wayfair, a story that gained traction in 2020. According to Wyatt, untruths cause more than confusion around trafficking -- they cause real harm.

“Many survivors speak to this. They were in the life when those things were going on, and untruths or myths were being shared and they say, ‘That’s not what I’m experiencing. I must not be experiencing human trafficking,’” Wyatt said.

“It’s a very complicated issue," Stacey Southerland said. "There’s a lot of nuance, but what it comes down to is vulnerability. No two cases of human trafficking look alike. Often a trafficker or abuser will give a victim ways to fulfill their basic needs — a phone, transportation, money, shelter, food, drugs or alcohol. Then, they’ll use those ‘gifts’ to manipulate a victim into performing commercial sex acts or forced labor. Generally, a trafficker is someone the victim knows and trusts. Sometimes that person can be a family member, babysitter or peer."

To better understand the local scope of sex trafficking, FIAT gathers survivor data. It has determined that 78.2% of adult victims are female, and more than half were sexually exploited and/or a part of commercial sex trades. The largest segment of the population is between the ages of 32 and 38. Roughly half are Caucasian; nearly a quarter are Native American.

Driving down demand

According to Wyatt, Flagstaff doesn’t see the kind of street-level prostitution other cities might -- which leads some people to think that the community doesn’t have a problem.

“A lot of what we see is online," she said. “While the internet is really great, it’s also provided an opportunity for exploiters to connect with minors and people they are looking to exploit. It could be as simple as someone posting on their social media about being sad or being misunderstood or even saying, ‘I just need to get out of my house.’ The exploiter might reach out to the person and say, ‘Why don’t I just take you for a ride and chat.' They’re going to do this several times to gain trust.”

A lot of the time, traffickers connect with clients online via dedicated websites that act as bulletin boards for commercial sex advertisements.

“Stacey [from TRUST AZ] was talking about the other day that there are several websites that she has been monitoring for what our numbers look like in Flagstaff. The lowest number that she saw was five ads a day; the highest was 50-plus. That tells us that there’s a lot of demand here. If there wasn’t a market for people purchasing sex in our community these websites would not exist," Wyatt said.

According to data shared by TRUST AZ last week, one in 20 men in Arizona buys sex “underground.”

Victim-centered advocacy groups like FIAT stress that buyer accountability is the key to driving down demand.

“That’s our huge focus," Wyatt said. "We know that our local law enforcement agencies are very invested in and interested in doing buyer sting operations. Then also hopefully implementing some ordinances that hold buyers accountable.”

The organization argues that victims who fear legal repercussions for their role in forced prostitution may not seek to escape their traffickers. Those who face criminal charges might not be eligible for sustainable employment or stable housing, leaving them vulnerable to revictimization.

“There are a lot of people who may have gotten out of the life and used to participate in sex work, and they’ll say, ‘If you had had a conversation with me when I was actively in the life, I would have said I was absolutely there by choice.’ That’s because they felt there was no other option, that there was no way for them to make money any other way. So they make money by escorting or selling their bodies. We want to support law enforcement so their actions don’t provide negative legal repercussions for survivors,” Wyatt said.

For now, FIAT continues to support survivors as a branch of Northland Family Help Center.

“If they don’t want to involve law enforcement, we just go the social service route. If they want to stay in this community, if they just need a place to be safe, people can stay with us for up to 120 days. We have groups, legal advocacy and support,” Wyatt said.

If you or someone you know might be experiencing sexual or labor exploitation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. To learn more about FIAT and local support services, visit northlandfamily.org/flagstaff-initiative-trafficking.