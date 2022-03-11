New technology brings digital content to AZDS

Our digital edition offers videos, audio, interactive graphics and more, but many of our readers tell us they prefer reading their news in print each morning.

Today we introduce a bridge between the two.

NewsVu, a technology produced in the Arizona Daily Star's innovation lab, to be used in all Lee Enterprises newsrooms, allows us to publish QR codes that take readers directly to digital elements from their smartphones.

You can try it out with the code below, or look for other codes with related stories going forward.

