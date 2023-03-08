Near the western edge of the Navajo Nation, there’s a lava flow from the eruption of Merriam Crater dating back 150,000 years. This lava flow is old, but not as old as the Little Colorado River, which wound a course through the desert long before the eruption.

When the lava flow edged into the river’s path and created a dam, the river endured. It diverted its course, then plunged down 185 feet — a height greater than the Niagara Falls — to meet its original bed.

The waterfall created by this diversion is called Adah’iilíní — also known as Grand Falls or Chocolate Falls for the seasonal, sediment-heavy flow that cascades in a deep reddish brown color over its rim. For time immemorial, Adah’iilíní has been a revered site for the Navajo people that have made their home there.

In more recent decades, it has also become a popular, free tourist attraction for those desiring to see the dramatic drop the Little Colorado makes on its way to the Grand Canyon. For while, the Navajo residents around Grand Falls tolerated visitation to the area. But now, they’ve had enough.

Grand Falls is closed to visitors until further notice.

The closure is being enforced by grassroots efforts from local residents of the Leupp Chapter community. On Saturday, they joined together to form a “community blockade” using sandstone boulders and a “road closed” sign to barricade the road to Adah’iilíní. Residents from the area held the line all day, grilling Navajo burritos and turning away any outsider that came to the blockade. While the falls are not under national, county, city, nor park service authority, this act of the local community is supported by the Navajo Nation Parks organization.

According to a statement from local organizers, “The heightened popularity of Adah’iilíní (Grand Falls) has resulted in an accumulation of overflowing trash, alcohol containers (Navajo Nation law prohibits alcohol), ATV groups off-roading into residential areas and non-designated roads, high tourism, deterioration of road maintenance, and disturbance of the natural ecosystem, its inhabitants, and cultural sites.”

The word that Sharon Tso, who grew up near Grand Falls, used to describe her feelings about the area’s tourism was “invaded.”

“When my grandparents were here, it was different,” Tso said. “I felt safe. I don’t have that anymore.”

Tso described how the regular tourism to the remote area brought with it regular disturbances — illegal camping, gunfire, drones flying over private residences, and lost or drunken tourists knocking on doors in the middle of the night to ask for directions.

“It’s just gotten crazy,” she said.

For community member Darlene Roides, one of the most egregious impacts of tourism to the area has been the rampant use of off-road vehicles. Because the residences of the area are spread out, to the eyes of a stranger, the high desert around Adah’iilíní may appear empty. In fact, much of it is range land that also contains history and significance to which the average tourist is blind as they speed over it.

“We used to have more livestock, and they would constantly cross the road,” Roides said. “Now they're in danger. They [off-roaders] don't have regard for the livestock.”

Roides also pointed out an area beyond the falls over which off-roaders routinely run their vehicles.

“Our loved ones are late to rest back there,” Roides said. “We don’t need them [off-roaders]. We don't need them coming out and running over plants, and sometimes even over our dogs. We've lost a couple of dogs.”

When asked to estimate why the area has seen such an onslaught of tourism, Roides identified social media. She said picturesque scenes of Adah’iilíní are “shared and shared and shared" — driving more and more visitation.

“We’ve been here before when it was bumper-to-bumper traffic,” Roides said.

It’s no secret that Adah’iilíní is a popular site for social media, especially on platforms like Instagram. A quick search on Instagram for “Grand Falls” returns thousands of photos and video taken from the site, while the hashtags “#grandfalls,” “#grandfallsarizona” are used in over 23,000 posts on Instagram alone.

One of these posts is from Cassy Arch, an Arizona landscape photographer with over 57,000 followers. She said she uses Instagram as a means of supporting and advertising her photography business. Last monsoon season, Arch visited Adah’iilíní and made a post from the location.

“I couldn't believe how many people were there,” Arch said. “I did see Jeeps going over the edge of the road and trying to make their own path.”

Arch explained that while she was aware of the negative impact social media can have by driving harmful levels of tourism, she believes that those using social media for business means can feel pressured to tag locations in their posts in order to remain competitive.

“Otherwise, they [Instagram] don't really put you on the algorithm and give you that exposure,” Arch said.

Learning about the closure of Adah’iilíní was not too big of a surprise for Arch.

“I totally get it,” she said. “The last time I was there it was mayhem.”

“I think there does need to be a change,” Arch added. “Closures, or permits, or something that gives a little more control.”

While creating a paid permit system for Adah’iilíní may seem like a potential solution to mitigate visitation to the area, for some residents this would be an undesirable end.

“I think settler society has created this idea that everything that is beautiful is for sale,” said resident Brandon Benallie. “This isn't the only way to live — through tourism. This isn't the only way to live through capitalism. There are healthy ways of appreciating without turning it into a commodity.”

Benallie also did not see the need to involve something like a governmental body in the protection of Adah’iilíní.

“A lot of people need to be reminded that, just like during the pandemic, mutual aid stepped up where government services failed," he said.

“Before government services are implemented, realize the people on the ground here are already providing those services,” he added. “This is another signal that strength and kinship among Native people and non-Native people as well. And I think if we continue to roll on that strength of kinship, of solidarity among ourselves, then this is one of many small fires that can turn into one large one.”

The idea of paid permits or tours in the area also grates with the sensibilities of resident Violet White. She described the sacredness of the area, noting how her ancestors lived in nearby canyon to evade the U.S government during the attempted ethnic cleansing of the Long Walk, when Navajos were marched by the U.S. military hundreds of miles to New Mexico or death — whichever came first. White would rather see Adah’iilíní closed before it was used for profitable ventures.

“We don't look at our land like money,” White said. “The land takes care of us. So we have to take care of it.”

“The land is its own land,” she added. “We're just here to protect it. The land right now just needs time to heal.”