 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU ROUNDUP:

  • 0
NAU

xxx

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This family lost everything in the Tunnel Fire. Now they say they know what’s really important.

This family lost everything in the Tunnel Fire. Now they say they know what’s really important.

“I woke up and the house was filled with smoke,” Heather said. The first thing she did was text her husband. Then they got on the internet and found that their neighborhood had been told to get “Set,” by the Coconino County Sheriff’s office. The next step would be “Go” — evacuate your homes. She had not heard any order for “Ready,” but that didn’t matter now. A fire was coming.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)