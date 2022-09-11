NAU Mission 2022

Access2Excellence

Beginning in fall 2023, NAU will directly address affordability challenges and make clear our value proposition to Arizonans by offering hard-working, talented students from Arizona households that make $65,000/year or less the opportunity to attend NAU tuition-free. And, because we are committed to access to excellence for ALL, NAU will remain the lowest cost of attendance university in the state for all Arizona residents, irrespective of socioeconomic status.

Admissions Pilot

In tandem with Access2Excellence, NAU will launch an admissions pilot program in fall 2023 that will maintain high expectations of academic achievement while aligning admissions requirements with the graduation requirements of Arizona high schools. In doing so, ALL students in Arizona will have a clear pathway to college and not be constrained by their high school’s course offerings.

NAU 2025 – Elevating Excellence

Our new strategic plan was developed and is now in place to guide and organize our work behind a vision that commits NAU to being a leading engine of opportunity, upward mobility, and social impact. The collaboration of our university community and external stakeholders in bringing this vision into sharp focus speaks to the broad support we have for pursuing a bold and boundless path to the future.

Vision:

NAU aims to be the nation’s preeminent engine of opportunity, vehicle of economic mobility, and driver of social impact by delivering equitable postsecondary value in Arizona and beyond.

Strategic Priorities:

Academic Excellence

Student Success

Commitment to Indigenous Peoples

Impactful Scholarship

Mission-Driven and Diverse Faculty and Staff

Community Engagement

Sustainable Stewardship of Resources

Unprecedented investment

NAU secured $81 million in public and private funds, from the Arizona Board of Regents and the NAU Foundation, to respond to the attainment imperative facing our region and our state. NAU will invest these funds with specific goals of broadening access, increasing attainment, and empowering transformative post-college outcomes for all.

NAU raised an additional $21.5 million in private philanthropic support this past year, surpassing our pre-pandemic and previous record fundraising year. Clearly, Lumberjacks near and far are energized to be a part of the new NAU – and that is only going to continue to grow. We are appreciative of the engagement and generosity that will power our mission and future success.

Spurring Community Service

Northern Arizona University has a long and proud legacy of being a university that is closely engaged with the communities we serve. We pride ourselves on being a truly exceptional place to work—in part because of our Lumberjack community and the ways in which we support each other. Our faculty, staff, and students show up to give back and that is why we launched of a new policy, to give classified staff, service professionals, and NAU administrators 16 hours of paid work time each year to volunteer in their communities

NAU’s 10 year Campus Master Planning project

We kicked off a yearlong Sustainable Smart Campus Master Plan process in April. This comprehensive effort will set forth the guiding principles for future land use and development of facilities and infrastructure on our campus over the next 10 years. As we move through the plan process, there will be regular opportunities for the full spectrum of our NAU community to engage—including our Flagstaff community.

Athletics dominating

National championships, national records, Big Sky and WAC conference championships, a new Student Athlete High Performance Center, and Big Sky Presidents’ Cup(s)—we are champions inside and outside the classroom!

Serving our students and our state!

In December and May we returned to in-person commencement celebrations, graduating nearly 9,000 thousand students who are prepared to succeed and will help shape a bright future.

Looking ahead, we have thousands of students joining us—including our largest first year class of Arizona resident students ever—along with an outstanding cohort of 160 new faculty members beginning their tenures at NAU this fall. We are excited to welcome these new Lumberjacks and to all that they will contribute in Flagstaff and beyond.