Native archaeologist deeply rooted in the Grand Canyon

Ranney acknowledged that the historical society was not always as inclusive as now.

“When the Grand Canyon Historical Society was begun in 1984, the history that those people were trying to preserve was mainly an Anglo history,” Ranney said. “I think that it has come to the attention of the society that the history is much longer than that and more varied than that, and that it’s in our best interest to take those aspects of that history into consideration. It makes for a broader story and a more wholesome story.”

For Nez, it is a welcome acknowledgment. He is one of the few Indigenous archaeologists and believed to be the first working in the Grand Canyon who is “of the land.” Though a bit uncomfortable with personal recognition, he hopes it will inspire others like him to work to preserve Native traditions.

“For any minority group, if you’re the first one doing something, then you have to do the best job that you can,” said Nez, a Northern Arizona University graduate. “As time goes on, we really need young natives and young minority people, in general, that are versed in their culture and history being out there being a part of resource management.”