NAIPTA, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport keep Flagstaff moving

The Flagstaff Pulliam Airport will also receive funding from the CARES Act.

The $18.1 million designated for the airport, which can be used for both operational costs and infrastructure improvements, is part of $224 million that the act provides to help airports across Arizona amid the public health crisis.

“These critical funds will be used to help us stay afloat in an environment where the travel industry — and the airline industry — has been decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak," Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said in a statement. “The flexibility in the use of these funds will allow us to retain employees, spend these important funds on capital and operations, pay utilities and help us keep afloat until people can start traveling consistently.”

It has not yet been fully determined exactly how the $18 million will be used, according to the city.

Airport Director Barney Helmick said since the crisis began, the number of travelers passing through the Flagstaff airport has fallen by close to 95%.

Helmick said all of the commercial routes to and from Flagstaff have been operating on reduced schedules for some time now. At the moment, the airport has three commercial flights a day coming in and out, and he said those flights are mainly just to keep the routes open.