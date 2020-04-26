NAIPTA, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport keep Flagstaff moving

Public life has been transformed in the wake of the global pandemic, but in northern Arizona, the buses continue to drive their routes, bringing essential workers to their jobs throughout the Flagstaff area.
“We’re here to serve for those essential trips and we're asking for people who don’t need to use the bus to not use the bus, to leave that space on the vehicle for those who absolutely have to make that trip using the bus right now,” said Heather Dalmolin, interim CEO and general manager of Mountain Line.
Following the announcement that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, however, officials advise passengers who road a public bus between April 1 and April 18 to self-quarantine and watch for symptoms for a 14-day period from when they last rode.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300.
Nonetheless, Dalmolin said even those who used the public service during that time are at low risk for exposure because of the precautions the agency has taken, including limiting contact between drivers and those riding buses. Dalmolin said she felt comfortable saying the risk was low after conversations with county health officials.
Passengers are encouraged to be seated six feet apart, with the boarding procedures being altered as well. Rear door boarding aims to increase the safety of passengers and drivers during this time.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the Mountain Line enjoyed a ridership of more than 11,000 passengers daily. Today, that number is closer to 2,000.
The closure of local businesses is not the only factor impacting the number of riders. With NAU students switching to online classes and distance learning, a large portion of the area’s bus riders are absent. Mountain Line executives are confident that as public life in Arizona gradually opens and students plan to return to campus in the fall, they will see a rebound in the number of passengers.
Another important measure implemented last month by Mountain Line was a free fare policy. Patrons of the bus will no longer be required to pay bus fares in an attempt to limit the contact between passengers and drivers. This will also hopefully ease the burden for those passengers financially impacted by the pandemic.
“We are prepared to continue the free fare policy through the end of our fiscal year (June 30). If necessary, we have spoken with our board and are prepared to extend the policy beyond that,” Dalmolin said.
The free fare policy does not come without the inherent financial setbacks for Mountain Line. Fortunately the Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (NAIPTA), the transit agency which operates the Mountain Line, has received funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help offset this loss.
The Flagstaff Pulliam Airport will also receive funding from the CARES Act.
The $18.1 million designated for the airport, which can be used for both operational costs and infrastructure improvements, is part of $224 million that the act provides to help airports across Arizona amid the public health crisis.
“These critical funds will be used to help us stay afloat in an environment where the travel industry — and the airline industry — has been decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak," Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said in a statement. “The flexibility in the use of these funds will allow us to retain employees, spend these important funds on capital and operations, pay utilities and help us keep afloat until people can start traveling consistently.”
It has not yet been fully determined exactly how the $18 million will be used, according to the city.
Airport Director Barney Helmick said since the crisis began, the number of travelers passing through the Flagstaff airport has fallen by close to 95%.
Helmick said all of the commercial routes to and from Flagstaff have been operating on reduced schedules for some time now. At the moment, the airport has three commercial flights a day coming in and out, and he said those flights are mainly just to keep the routes open.
Orville Wiseman, who owns Wiseman Aviation, the largest supplier of fuel for aircraft in northern Arizona, said the reduction in flights means they are selling only about 30% of the fuel they normally would have.
Instead, Wiseman said what they are seeing is medical aircraft come in, sometimes as many as eight a day, from the Navajo Nation. Those kinds of aircraft don’t use the same amount of fuel, so they don’t make up the difference in revenue, he said.
Wiseman Aviation began in 1999, so the company had to weather the disruption the aviation industry saw after the terrorist attacks on 9/11, but Wiseman said the scale of what is happening now is “totally different.”
And Helmick agreed.
“I do not recall in my 32 years [working in aviation] seeing even close to this few people flying nationally. It’s just unprecedented, especially for this length of time,” Helmick said. “[On Monday] 12,184 people flew nationally; they went through a screening checkpoint somewhere in the national system and flew. That date a year ago, 2,484,580 people flew. So that puts it in perspective. It’s not just us, it’s everywhere.”
Safety remains a priority for those who continue to use public transportation, as NAIPTA has bolstered its commitment to cleaning and sanitizing buses.
“All vehicles are being fully disinfected nightly and cleaned upon returning to the connection center,” Dalmolin said.
Gloves and small bottles of hand sanitizer are available to bus drivers and, since the positive case emerged, all employees are to wear a mask or cloth face covering while on Mountain Line property or operating a Mountain Line vehicle.
At the moment, Dalmolin said no other employees have tested positive.
“The safety of employees and riders is our top priority,” Dalmolin said, adding she believes the agency is doing everything it can to keep riders and employees safe.
