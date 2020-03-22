NACA, Inc. rebrands annual suicide prevention conference

Native Americans for Community Action’s Reach UR Life (RUL) Suicide Prevention program recently announced the 2020 Northern Arizona Indigenous Youth Suicide Prevention Conference, to be held May 11-13, 2020, at the Twin Arrows Resort Conference Center in Flagstaff. The theme this year is “Enriching the Journey.”

NACA was awarded a Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Garrett Lee Smith (GLS) State/Tribal Youth Suicide Prevention grant on June 28, 2019. With this new grant the focus allowed an opportunity to rebrand the suicide prevention efforts on Indigenous Youth in Coconino, Navajo and Apache Counties (northern Arizona) as well as those mental health and education professionals who work with these youth.

NACA’s Reach UR Life suicide prevention program provides training and technical assistance to youth-serving agencies and school systems to build capacity and sustainability in the workforce. Partners who receive training and technical assistance learn to provide early screening as well as provide resources and support for youth (10-24 years) exhibiting risk factors for suicide. NACA’s RUL program builds upon the National Suicide Prevention Plan and Zero Suicide framework efforts to effectively reduce the rates of suicide and suicide attempts in northern Arizona.