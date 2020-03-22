NACA, Inc. rebrands annual suicide prevention conference

Native Americans for Community Action’s Reach UR Life (RUL) Suicide Prevention program recently announced the 2020 Northern Arizona Indigenous Youth Suicide Prevention Conference, to be held May 11-13, 2020, at the Twin Arrows Resort Conference Center in Flagstaff. The theme this year is “Enriching the Journey.”
NACA was awarded a Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Garrett Lee Smith (GLS) State/Tribal Youth Suicide Prevention grant on June 28, 2019. With this new grant the focus allowed an opportunity to rebrand the suicide prevention efforts on Indigenous Youth in Coconino, Navajo and Apache Counties (northern Arizona) as well as those mental health and education professionals who work with these youth.
NACA’s Reach UR Life suicide prevention program provides training and technical assistance to youth-serving agencies and school systems to build capacity and sustainability in the workforce. Partners who receive training and technical assistance learn to provide early screening as well as provide resources and support for youth (10-24 years) exhibiting risk factors for suicide. NACA’s RUL program builds upon the National Suicide Prevention Plan and Zero Suicide framework efforts to effectively reduce the rates of suicide and suicide attempts in northern Arizona.
“Suicide is preventable, and through shared efforts and proper training we can all help to make it less of an impact within our northern Arizona communities,” NACA CEO Jeff Axtell said.
The RUL program focuses on Native American youth in Coconino, Navajo and Apache Counties and the communities of the Navajo Nation and Hopi communities. The Reach UR Life program offers suicide prevention direct-services in cooperation with the NACA Behavioral Health Team.
This year’s conference seeks to bridge the relationships established with prior program cohorts and “Enrich” continuous efforts to support the vital work of suicide prevention professionals and youth development professionals. Efforts include an emphasis on sustaining professional longevity, including supporting professional well-being. The conference strives to “Enrich” new professionals, including educators, as they seek new tools to support at-risk youth. The conference also seeks to “Enrich” the recovery and well-being efforts by all who have lived experiences.