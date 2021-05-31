Muriel
Six bicyclists were hit by a tow truck at the Butler Avenue and Beaver Street intersection late Friday in Flagstaff after the driver ran a red…
Updated
A California man has been arrested after a fatal vehicle collision in Flagstaff Friday evening that left one bicyclist dead and four others injured.
Updated
A Flagstaff man was pronounced dead following a serious vehicle collision near the east Home Depot on Wednesday night.
Updated
School district records show that a Flagstaff High School teacher resigned this week following accusations of public sexual indecency earlier …
Northern Arizona’s only Level 1 trauma center is looking to relocate from its position on Flagstaff’s Hospital Hill to a new medical campus ne…
As José Luis Cruz prepares to take the role of Northern Arizona University president, it appears his entrance will be accompanied by several o…
Updated
Both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County announced significant changes to local mask mandates Tuesday.
As of June 1, residents will no longer be required to don masks within Coconino County, whether they are inside or not.
As Coconino County, Flagstaff officials encourage community action, elders look for assistance in repairing flood walls
Efforts to repair flood walls in the Spruce Wash watershed started last week as the county began distributing pallets of fresh sandbags to imp…
Updated
Friends, family and a few of the area’s top high school athletes met at Kachina Restaurant Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the FlagCoco Spirit Awards.