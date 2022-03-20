Moving upward together: Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort offers unique experience in beautiful northern Arizona

When good people work together, great things can happen. This is the overriding mantra of Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort on Interstate 40, about 20 miles east of Flagstaff. In the 1950s, the exit — with its iconic two arrows piercing the ground — served as a popular rest stop. Now, like a turnaround story, the casino and hotel complex sits on the opposite side of the interstate, with its logo arrow duo pointing skyward.

Twin Arrows opened in late May 2013 as the only casino and resort north of I-40 in Arizona. Like the outbound twin arrows — reflective of the Navajo journey through time — the aim is to move the Navajo tribe and the upscale enterprise upward together. What does it take? Team, talent, training and tradition.

With 8,700 square feet of elegant, multifunctional ballroom event space and over 1600 square feet of flexible meeting space. The Twin Arrows team will assist with arranging a special experience and ensure no detail is overlooked. Events are executed seamlessly and within any budget. The ultimate mission is to provide a memorable experience by providing exceptional service coupled with creative menus that emphasize the chef’s inspirations.

We invite you to contact our sales team at 928-856-7237, or by email at TwinArrowsSales@nnge.org to schedule a walk through and to begin planning your event!

