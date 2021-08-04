Moving mountains off the field

Can you remember the last time you shared with someone in your life that you were struggling? Have you ever shared that with someone?

Now, imagine telling the entire world that your mental health was suffering while they expected you to go out and compete with a slew of elite athletes without missing a beat or showing a single sign of weakness.

All the way back in 2019, most of us would likely not have expected to see athletes revealing their vulnerability or their struggles. We heap pressure on our athletes without a second thought, expecting them to succeed because they always have. But, we hardly ever stop to recognize the toll that the athletic crucible of pressure, expectation, and the impossibility of perfection takes on people. And athletes are just that — people.

This year — during an Olympics that almost wasn’t, in a year where we have all confronted our own mortality, experienced loss on an unprecedented scale, and found ways to carry on despite the pandemic — the impenetrable facade is being actively dismantled by the athletes themselves.

Over the course of the summer of 2021, prior to the Tokyo Olympics and even during competition, incredible athletes have begun chipping away at the stigma surrounding mental health, showing us all what’s possible when we stop and advocate for ourselves.