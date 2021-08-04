Moving mountains off the field

Can you remember the last time you shared with someone in your life that you were struggling? Have you ever shared that with someone?
Now, imagine telling the entire world that your mental health was suffering while they expected you to go out and compete with a slew of elite athletes without missing a beat or showing a single sign of weakness.
All the way back in 2019, most of us would likely not have expected to see athletes revealing their vulnerability or their struggles. We heap pressure on our athletes without a second thought, expecting them to succeed because they always have. But, we hardly ever stop to recognize the toll that the athletic crucible of pressure, expectation, and the impossibility of perfection takes on people. And athletes are just that — people.
This year — during an Olympics that almost wasn’t, in a year where we have all confronted our own mortality, experienced loss on an unprecedented scale, and found ways to carry on despite the pandemic — the impenetrable facade is being actively dismantled by the athletes themselves.
Over the course of the summer of 2021, prior to the Tokyo Olympics and even during competition, incredible athletes have begun chipping away at the stigma surrounding mental health, showing us all what’s possible when we stop and advocate for ourselves.
The list of athletes who are speaking out and taking action in meaningful ways continues to grow. Michael Phelps, Raven Saunders, Simone Biles, Liz Cambage, Sha’Carri Richardson, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Jack McLoughlin, Jenny Rissveds and a myriad others have spoken openly about their own mental health this year, creating a space for athletes to advocate for themselves in order to prioritize their well-being.
Simone Biles, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, stopped mid-competition because she knew she needed to.
Naomi Osaka, one of the brightest stars in tennis, withdrew from speaking to the media because of the effect it was having on her mental health, and then withdrew from two major tournaments to take care of herself first.
Raven Saunders, a champion US track and field athlete, has spoken openly about her struggles with depression and suicidal ideation and how she prioritized her own well-being before returning to compete in the Olympics.
Not only is it essential that we treat our mental health as a priority, recognizing that we are struggling and advocating for ourselves is not the end of the process, rather the beginning. The resilience shown by our athletes lights the way for the rest of us to see that in recognizing our challenges and seeking help in addressing them is the first step in building our own resilience. Watching Biles return to competition and win a Bronze medal reminds us all that we can cultivate our own resilience and go on to great things if we can learn to take care of our mental health first.
These actions by athletes are resulting in real change within the Olympics. Athletes speaking out about mental health has led to significant investment by the International Olympic Committee in providing mental health supports to the athletes, including 24-hour call-in services and onsite psychologists and counselors.
As this year’s Olympic games come to a close, and we continue on in our daily lives, our athletes are showing us what prioritizing mental wellness can look like. It doesn’t matter if you can swim a single lap in a pool, send an ace over the net or if you never win a single game — you still deserve to put your mental well-being first. Like these Olympic athletes, you can take the first step to begin utilizing the resources and support you need to be happy and healthy that are available to you.
For more information or to find mental health resources, please visit Coconino.az.gov/StrongerAsOneNAZ.